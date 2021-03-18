EU investing $ 10 billion to support breakthrough innovation





The new European Innovation Council aims to help Europe make money from science through accelerator programs and equity funds.

Over 10 billion will be invested over the next seven years to develop and expand breakthrough innovations in the EU.

It is part of the European Innovation Council, which was launched today (March 18th) and will support emerging technology research with accelerator programs and dedicated equity funds for innovative start-ups and SMEs.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke at a virtual launch event, saying that the European Innovation Council will help Europe make money from science.

We fund small and medium-sized enterprises with high risk but high potential. We support innovative researchers with the following groundbreaking technological ideas. And we provide coaching, matchmaking and support them to start a business.

Under Horizon Europe, a full-fledged EIC can now:

Providing mentorship, advice, and partnerships focused on deep tech, #green, and high-risk projects that support more women’s #innovators

Financing opportunities

The European Innovation Council (EIC) is part of the 95.5 billion Horizontal Europe Initiative. It builds on a pilot program that has been running since 2018 and has supported over 5,000 SMEs and start-ups, as well as over 330 research projects.

A key element is the new 3 billion EIC fund aimed at addressing the equity financing gap in Europe. With this fund, the European Commission will invest directly in start-ups and SMEs with the aim of attracting additional capital from the private sector.

EIC Accelerator supports small businesses, especially start-ups and spin-outs, to develop and extend game-changing innovations. We offer mixed finance that combines equity through EIC funds with up to 2.5 million grants.

Equity investments range from 500,000 to 15 million per company, and the first companies to receive equity financing were announced earlier this year.

The first European company to sign an investment agreement with the EIC Fund was the French company CorWave. CorWave has secured 15m for its technology to help patients with life-threatening heart failure. Dublin-based Geowox was also one of the beneficiaries of the first investment round.

The European Commission today announced that $ 1 billion will be available this year under EIC Accelerator funding. Half of it is allocated to innovation and strategic digital and medical technologies that fall under the European Green Deal Action.

The EIC Pathfinder program will also make 300m available this year to interdisciplinary research teams to conduct research that may lead to technological innovation. Meanwhile, EIC Transition will provide $ 100 million to turn research results into innovation opportunities.

New measures will be introduced to support women’s innovators, especially including women’s leadership programs. There is also the EU Women Innovator Awards, which recognize women entrepreneurs across the EU who have established successful companies and brought innovation to the market.

Fourteen years ago, we established the European Research Council to support leading researchers based on scientific excellence, Fonde Araien added in her speech.

The European Innovation Council we are creating today will be a powerful partner in supporting breakthrough technologies and scaling up disruptive innovation.







