Google is helping Kansas companies generate $ 2.1 billion in 2020





Topeka, Kansas (WIBW)-Google’s products help Kansas companies generate $ 2.1 billion in 2020.

Google released its Economic Impact Report on Thursday, March 18, with 13,100 Kansas companies, publishers, and nonprofits using their products to increase their online presence and individuals across the state. Announced that it has created a $ 2.1 billion economy by connecting with and the community. Activities in 2020.

Google also said it plans to invest more than $ 7 billion in 2021 to create at least 10,000 new jobs nationwide.

I believe that a sustainable economic recovery comes from the community and the people and small businesses that give them their lives. Google wants to be part of that recovery. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, has invested more than $ 7 billion in offices and data centers across the United States and plans to create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the United States this year. That’s why.

Google said it was proud to invest in Kansas. Google Fiber states that it has been providing high-speed, high-bandwidth Internet services to the Kansas metropolitan area and 13 Kansas municipalities since 2012. More than 100 libraries, community centers, municipal facilities and nonprofits in Wyandotte and Johnson counties use Google Fiber Internet services. Free through the Community Connections program.

According to Google, Renexa’s Mer-Sea & Co. Emphasizes the national economic impact with a case study showing how to use digital tools to increase your online presence and reach new customers. Optimize your website with Google Analytics and reach both new and existing customers during the COVID-19 pandemic using Google Ad to increase Mer-Sea’s online sales by 95% year-on-year. did.

As it continues to grow, Google Ads will continue to be a major partner, says co-founder Lina Dickinson.

Google is Mer-Sea & Co. Said that it is one of many American companies that have used the Internet to adapt to the challenges they face in 2020. A newly released poll conducted by Greenberg and the Connected Commerce Council from February 17th to March 11th said. In 2021, 98% of U.S.-based small business owners agree that digital tools are helping them run their businesses, and 80% are embracing new digital tools and strategies for their pandemics. .. Looking to the future, small business owners say they are optimistic about the future of their business, with 93% believing that they will continue or increase their use of digital tools after the pandemic is over.

Click here to view Google’s full financial impact report.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. all rights reserved.

