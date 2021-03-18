Ion Houston Nominates New Partners, Growing Startups Nominate New CTO, More Regional Innovation News





It was a busy week with virtual SXSW and spring break. Because of this, some of Houston’s innovation news may have gone through some cracks.

This short story summary of Houston Innovation adds to Houston startups’ executives, the impending deadline for local accelerator applications, and the latest news from The Ion.

Bakerbots doubles ions

Ion has a new founding partner.Courtesy of Rice University

Houston’s emerging innovation hub, The Ion, has named Houston-based Baker Botts as its latest founding partner, along with previously announced partners Microsoft and Chevron Technology Ventures.

“Today’s announcement not only solidifies Baker & Botts’ investment in Aeon and the programs we are revitalizing, but it is also an effort to grow Houston’s innovation ecosystem,” said Aeon’s interim secretary general. Jean E. Odegard said in a news release. “Baker & Botts’ collaboration with Aeon has helped countless entrepreneurs get their jobs off the ground. Accelerate innovation and community to build sustainable and comprehensive economic growth in Houston. I’m excited about their support to keep connecting. “

Baker Botts has agreed to the next partnership opportunity with Ion.

Legal programming and work for Ion’s Accelerator Hub members to provide in-kind service to this year’s Houston Startup Showcase Winner, support various Ion community members, and provide substantial programming to startups. A series that expands gateway events such as Ion’s Family Tech Night and Plaza Tec that host the shop

“Given the market-leading strengths in Houston, this is an exciting opportunity for the company,” said John Martin, Managing Partner of Baker & Botts, in the release. “Participation in Ion brings together lawyers across corporate venture capital, energy technology, IP and other practices to work closely with a variety of cutting-edge companies at the heart of Texas’ startup ecosystem. “

GoExpedi hires new CTO from Big Tech

GoExpedi has a new CTO. Photo courtesy of GoExpedi

Houston-based Go Expedi is a B2B e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that recently hired global engineering executive Yang Tang as CTO. Tang has over 20 years of experience leading technology and product teams in both start-ups and enterprises, including the businesses of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) and Walmart eCommerce.

Tim Neal of GoExpedi said: “After conducting extensive research to find one of the best product leaders of our time, we are pleased to introduce Tang as the new head of technology operations and state-of-the-art supply chain models. “His history of excellence in the field of e-commerce is beyond criticism. He is a global project focused on e-commerce development and digital engineering for some of the world’s most reputable brands. With his leadership, vision and technical expertise, we bring unparalleled expertise in managing our development by expanding our offering of new digital and consumer friendly solutions. We are ready to embark on the next stage. “

Tang oversees the design and execution of GoExpedi’s technology, product, and data roadmaps.

“We are pleased to help the manufacturing and energy industries have the best talent in technology, MRO sourcing, oil and gas and rethink their industrial supply chains,” Tang said in a release. .. “I’m fortunate to have contributed to the e-commerce renaissance that has exploded in the consumer space over the last few years. I want to apply what I’ve learned to the industrial sector. Continue to work with the Go Expedi team. We look forward to doing so. Improvements in every aspect of the industrial supply chain. “

Last fall, GoExpedi finished a $ 25 million Series C round and planned to hire it.

Houston Startup Wins $ 6 Million COVID Test Contest

Houston-based Steradian Technologies, Inc. Was selected as the winner of the XPRIZE Rapid Covid Testing Competition, an international innovation challenge for high quality and affordable COVID-19 testing solutions.

“We decided to create a fast, cheap and accurate high-tech diagnostic solution to bring healthcare accessibility and equity to everyone, regardless of financial, geopolitical or socio-economic barriers. I am very excited. COVID-19 detection is our short-term goal, and we look forward to the potential of ubiquitous testing for everyone, “said Steradian Technologies CEO and co-founder. Asma Mirza said in a news release.

According to the release, Steradian Technologies is “developing a product that creates human supersites through startup’s own optics” and pivoted that technology to create a RUMI diagnostic system. The system uses Steradian technology to examine photonics and breathes the user within 30 seconds.

“The COVID-19 pandemic shows that we need to be more prepared as a country and as a global community for future viral threats. The rapid development of vaccines is by incorporating new technologies. It has been achieved and diagnostic technology needs to do the same. Our goal was exactly that. We wanted to create a fast, accurate, easy-to-use, and widely deployable diagnostic tool. ” Said John Marino, co-founder and head of product development, in the release. “We know that COVID-19 is not the last threat of this kind and we are developing a solution that can be easily adapted to new pathogens. We are very pleased that our efforts have been recognized by the XPRIZE. I am grateful.”

Houston entrepreneur to market with Amanda Ducach of Techstars, founder and CEO of Social Mama

Amanda Ducach, founder of SocialMama, expects to market at Techstars Austin. Photo courtesy of Social Mama

Social Mama, a Houston-based consumer tech company, virtually connected its mother through an app and was accepted into the 2021 Techstars Austin program. Founder Amanda Ducach will announce on March 24th at the recently announced Techstars Austin Virtual Demo Day.

SocialMama’s Techstar Austin cohort colleagues include BallBox, Inc (Chicago, IL), Enlightapp (Fargo, ND), Ftefully (Dallas, TX), hampr (Lafayette, LA), Kousso (Charlotte, NC), Livo (Coral Gables). , FL) is included. ), Mowies (Medellin, Colombia), Nutritional Freedom (Austin, TX), and Talk Howdy (Austin, TX).

Registration is free and is accepted online.

MassChallenge Houston application will open for another 2 weeks

Photo courtesy of Mass Challenge

MassChallenge Texas has launched an application for the next cohort in Houston. Equity-free, free programs are seeking startups across the industry to apply less than $ 1 million in funding and less than $ 2 million in revenue. The program offers startup mentorship, corporate partnerships, curriculum and more.

The application deadline is until midnight on March 31st. If interested, entrepreneurs can apply for free with the code “MC21 INNOMAP”. Click here for more information and to sign up.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

