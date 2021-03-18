Google expands in Austin and Texas





The investment was part of the company’s intention to spend $ 7 billion in 2021 and create 10,000 new full-time jobs nationwide.

Austin, Texas Google has announced plans to invest $ 50 million in office space and data center sites in Texas this year. The company confirmed with KVUE.

The investment will be part of an overall plan to spend $ 7 billion in 2021 and create 10,000 new full-time jobs nationwide.

Google’s scope for Austin

Google said it owns 550,000 square feet of office space in three locations downtown Austin (100 Congress Ave., 901 E. Fifth St., and 500 W. Second St.). 601W in 2023. It will open on Second St.

In a statement, Google CEO Sundar Pichai believes that a sustainable economic recovery will come from the community and the people and small businesses that give them their lives. Google wants to be part of that recovery.

Google Fiber Opens New Office Space in South Lamar

Boom Town or Bust?Large companies with great incentives to move to Austin

This report arrives a few days after Google announces a new “fiber space” in South Lamar Boulevard. This space is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Google Fiber also announced the 10th Gigabit Community in Austin’s Mars-Court East, in partnership with the Austin City Housing Authority (HACA), providing nearly 110 residents with free Gigabit Internet connectivity. Through the Gigabit Community program, Google Fiber offers free Gigabit Internet options to more than 875 families in the HACA community throughout Austin, according to the company.

Google’s footprint in the rest of Lone Star

Google said in Houston that it plans to complete the construction of its first office, a total of 11,000 square feet, in the One Buffalo Heights building in May of this year.

Google’s long-term investment in Houston is a testament to the city’s potential and talent that already exists, “said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. A major milestone in laying the foundation for making Houston the home of the Digital Universe. Technology leaders bring financial benefits to cities and bring us closer to becoming a Silicon Bayeux.

The tech giant also owns a data center in Midlogian, southern Dallas. The data center is currently up and running. Google said data centers have created hundreds of construction jobs since the start of construction in 2019, supporting a full-time Google and external supplier career range.

In 2020, Google provided 162,400 Texas companies, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers with $ 26.45 billion in economic activity, the company said.

