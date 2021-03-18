5G Open Innovation Lab nominates 15 startups in Cohort 3 and technology serves a wide range of markets





A third corporate cohort was selected to participate in the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab), a Bellevue, WA-based startup program funded by T-Mobile, Microsoft, NASA and others.

The lab debuted last May and revealed participants in the second program in September. The aim is to help entrepreneurs leverage 5G technology to build connections with a variety of partners in the public and private spheres.

The Spring 2021 enterprises represent technologies that serve markets such as automation, cybersecurity, fleet management, autonomous agriculture, logistics and healthcare.

The diversity of stages, use cases and technologies in this batch demonstrates the evolution of the program and its ability to attract different companies, Lab General Partner Jim Brissimitz said in a news release.

Here are 15 new companies, with instructions from the lab.

A5G Network: Enable distributed and distributed networks in your network to create autonomous private and public 4G, 5G, and WiFi networks. AccelerComm: Supercharges 5G NR with state-of-the-art physical layer IP that increases spectral efficiency, reduces latency and enables attractive and valuable 5G services. Agolo: The leading AI summarization platform for enterprises, it dynamically creates personalized context-related summaries from a large amount of high-value data in an organization. Attila Security: A cybersecurity company focused on the edge and cloud computing of all IP-enabled devices in the US government and enterprises. Blue White Robotics: Connect people with today’s autonomous solutions through a platform that efficiently and safely manages multiple aircraft and ground vehicles for agriculture, urban mobility, and first-time responders. Ongoing: Provides connected car makers and mobile network operators with a unique AI-driven solution to analyze and improve the connected journey experience of on-the-go drivers, passengers and subscribers. EdgeQ: A chip company’s 5G base station that offers a fully open and programmable RAN platform with a fraction of the power and cost of existing solutions for enterprise and telco applications. LogDNA: A centralized log management solution that helps modern engineering teams become more productive in the DevOps world. MantisNet: Continuous monitoring, topology, to simplify real-time access and extraction of containerized temporary 5G networks, applications, and network function data to improve performance, reliability, and security. Event correlation and automation provide observability for cloud-native networks. NavTrac: Leverage Computer Vision to rethink yard operations, improve data quality, detect damage, and inventory with automation and proactive optimization using a platform with an automated gate system (AGS). It improves management and reduces guard costs. Proximie: A technology platform that saves lives by sharing the best clinical practices in the world. SensorUp: NATO award-winning Internet of Things (IoT) and Movement AI cloud platform for operational efficiency, automation, and safety. Simetric: A comprehensive IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large connected devices into a single-pane format that is easy to access, understand, and manipulate. Teal: Intelligent connectivity and connection to connected device manufacturers and public-private network operators through the Teals eSIM platform, which helps IoT operators extend globally, automate connectivity workflows, and control access to public and private networks. An Internet of Things (IoT) service company that provides networking solutions. Evolve with new cellular technologies, including 5G. Tupl: Bellevue-based growth-stage start-up. Through the AI ​​platform, Tier-1 operators around the world will be provided with digital transformation use cases for network operations that exist directly on four continents, and will closely serve Tupls customers and partners.

Unlike many accelerators and incubators, labs do not invest in startups. However, sponsors have early access to potential venture investments and are part of the cohort selection process.

