Apple has nailed the move to the M1 Apple Silicon. Why are so many Mac developers blowing it away?





The move from Apple’s Intel processors to Apple Silicon for Mac has been a huge success so far and has been praised by the toughest critics and skeptics. Still, some major Mac software makers dropped the ball. What’s wrong?

Baby step

Almost a month and a half later, some major apps debuted on the M1, but most of the apps described in the previous feature remain unsupported by the M1.

Apple’s M1 chip in the company’s latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini systems wins again last week when Adobe officially launched Photoshop, the industry-leading photo-editing software built specifically for Apple Silicon. I put it in. And according to Adobe’s own account, the process was very simple.

In an interview with Computer World, Photoshop Principal Product Manager Mark Dahm said Apple’s “heavy investment in the developer toolchain and experience” has become a “smooth” experience for the Adobe team.

And even before Photoshop became M1 native, Apple’s Rosetta 2 code, which allows legacy Intel apps to run on M1 chips, bought Adobe. In Dahm’s own words, Rosetta’s Photoshop “runs as fast as, or even faster than, the previous system.”

Sounds like a victory all around, doesn’t it? Not so fast.

Not found yet

Photoshop and Lightroom on the M1 are key milestones for Apple to move to the next generation, but there are some notable delays that haven’t released native M1 apps yet. These include common names such as Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, Dropbox, Skype, Spotify, Kindle, Trello, Evernote, to name just a few.

Adobe has made progress, but Acrobat, which is used to read PDF, the most popular app, is not yet supported by M1. InDesign, InCopy, Illustrator, After Effects, and other key components of the Adobe family of apps continue to rely on Rosetta2.

There is also a problem with the launch of Photoshop’s M1 and key features such as quick sharing and preset sync are not available. Known bugs also include multi-app workflows such as exporting SVG files and copying and pasting from Lightroom to Photoshop.

Power users may want to put an asterisk next to Photoshop’s claim of native M1 support.

Even Apple itself cannot escape this intactness. Both FileMaker Pro and Shazam are owned by Apple, but do not natively support M1.

And longtime loyal Apple developers like CARROT and Readdle, even in beta, haven’t yet offered the M1 version of popular apps like CARROT Weather and Spark email.

Unique situation

There have been some moves since I made the last list. CleanMyMacX and SimpleNote are now supporting the beta version of Apple Silicon. And 1Password has moved from beta M1 support to a public release. However, apart from these changes, most apps that still rely on Rosetta 2 remain as they are.

Some developers, including Audacity, Duet, and Spark makers, have informed AppleInsider that they plan to support Apple Silicon in the future. Apple’s own FileMaker Pro developers say support is coming, but at a webinar in the fall of 2020, they said they were waiting for what performance the future “high-end” Apple silicon chips would offer. Microsoft also states that it is working on a native M1 version of the popular Teams chat client. However, none of these have yet started beta support.

Perhaps the Covid-19 pandemic is involved in all of this. For the past 12 months, the team has been working remotely to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has had a clear impact on productivity and collaboration.

Even with all of Apple’s great tools and developer support, migrating apps, especially large legacy code, is not an easy task. Put telecommuting into the mix.

Growing pain is inevitable when switching platforms, especially as monumental as Apple’s transition from Intel to M1.

But it’s still more than three months since the first Apple Silicon Mac shipped, and eight months after the Developer Transition Kit came into the hands of software makers. The world may have been surprised by Covid, but no one was surprised by the M1’s debut.

Is it important?

Frankly, Rosetta 2 knocked it out of the park, allowing legacy Intel apps to run seamlessly on its own silicon in a way that most users wouldn’t notice.

Despite this amazing technical achievement, Rosetta 2 is a bridge, not a destination. To take full advantage of the performance and power savings of the M1 and its successors, the app should be updated to run natively on Apple Silicon.

Apple also needs to push legacy software out and reduce its weight if it wants to keep macOS moving forward. Having a modern Mac app that works well on the platform is in the best interests of users, developers, and everyone at Apple itself.

This also passes

Unlike Apple’s last major migration from PowerPC to Intel, the Mac is a bigger and more successful platform than ever before. This means that more and more developers need to recompile their work natively because of the new architecture, creating more complex apps.

But Apple itself has been more successful than ever, using success and prosperity for the benefit of the development community. Investing in Apple’s developer tools has made switching to the M1 a breeze. Their magic in Rosetta 2 development also means that early adopters of the M1Mac lineup don’t want it while the developers are using the technology.

Ultimately, it’s the responsibility, as weeks and months have passed and many developers publicly say little or nothing about the progress of migrating (or not) apps to M1. Apple has endeavored to make this transition as easy as possible.

It’s time for a loyal development community to continue to play their part and make the next-generation Mac experience the best possible.

William Gallagher contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos