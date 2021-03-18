We are “very supportive” of the global minimum corporate tax debate





The Biden administration is now aiming to raise the US corporate tax rate, softening criticism that the hike would undermine US competitiveness and resuming a deadlocked effort to achieve the global minimum corporate tax.

The idea is to develop the framework through a group called the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which includes member states, which account for about 80% of world trade and investment. Countries must voluntarily agree to comply with successful transactions.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the idea at a confirmation hearing in January, stating that she wanted to avoid “destructive global competition to the bottom of corporate taxes.”

Currently, the US corporate tax rate remains at 21% after being reduced from 35% during the Trump administration. President Biden has expressed his intention to raise the rate to 28% along the way, while maintaining the rate in line with the recently calculated global average of 23.85%.

Multinationals can play different countries, but one tech giant has shown that the positives of the new tax system can outweigh the negatives.

Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOG), mentioned in an interview with Yahoo Finance the ongoing negotiations on how to renew global tax law and is very supportive of it. Said. That may mean we’re paying higher taxes, but that’s the right answer because it’s a durable long-term solution.

Alphabet and Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat at the 2018 conference. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Fortune)

Focus on Digital Services Taxes in All Transactions

Policy makers hope that an agreement will be available by this summer to make it more difficult for businesses to threaten to leave countries that do not offer low tax rates. Multinationals like Google often pay taxes to different countries where they have customers and do business. Polat emphasized how Google has paid various corporate taxes in line with the average tax rates of OECD countries over the last decade.

The story continues

Polat joined Google as CFO in 2015 after playing a senior banking role at Morgan Stanley for over a decade. She spoke with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andrew Serwer in an influencer episode with Andy Serwer, a series of weekly interviews with business, political and entertainment leaders.

Mr Polat also said raising the corporate tax rate was controversial. Otherwise, it’s dealing with a one-time digital service tax surge. She states that these types of taxes, which are primarily targeted at tech companies, do not appear to be permanent or fair.

Different countries in Europe and around the world have implemented different versions of these taxes. As of October last year, digital service taxes were introduced in France, Italy, Turkey, the United Kingdom and other countries.

Mr. Polat also said it would be okay if the “safe harbor” clause was withdrawn in the final deal, but Google is trying to reduce taxes, which could reduce options in the future. The idea the Trump administration pushed to opt out of the new global digital tax law for some companies stopped negotiations last year. In February, Yellen announced that he would overturn the rules of the Trump administration, and the move soon raised expectations for an agreement by the summer.

Authorities were worried that leaving the safe harbor language would allow tech companies such as Alphabet, Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) to circumvent what was internationally agreed. ..

Other big tech leaders, such as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, widely support global tax reform efforts. “I admit that it may mean that we have to pay more taxes and pay in different places under the new framework,” he said last year.

Alphabet and its subsidiary Google CEO Sundar Pichai virtually testified before Congess last October. (Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if Yellen and the OECD will be able to satisfy each country and successfully negotiate a viable agreement.

Google also announced that it will spend $ 7 billion this year expanding its US footprint with at least 10,000 new jobs. Polat also revealed that the global footprint and associated taxes continue to be a large part of the corporate identity.

We are a global company. Our mission is to provide quality information to people all over the world. For example, if you’re a developer in a small town in India, we’re really proud to have access to our customers as if we were sitting here in New York.

Ben Werschkul is a writer and producer of Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC.

