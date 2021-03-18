HEE announces six more SMEs funded through Innovation Grant-Med-Tech Innovation





NHSmedtech Innovation Consultancy Health Enterprise East (HEE) has announced that six more SMEs will be funded under the MedTech Navigator Innovation Grant Scheme and the overall value of the projects supported by the scheme will exceed 200,000. ..

The MedTech Navigator program, managed by HEE with the support of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), will fund Tekihealth Solutions, NS Innovations, Flush-Tech, Yourgene Health, Tangi0 and Anidium, which are developing urgent technologies. Offers. Healthcare priorities, from COVID-19 and cancer diagnosis to cardiology and stroke prevention.

MedTech Navigator Innovation Grants are designed to facilitate collaboration and easier knowledge transfer between SMEs and qualified knowledge providers such as NHS trusts and universities. The program aims to enable a more efficient and seamless product development process by facilitating closer cooperation between the parties and significantly reduce the time to market for new medical technologies. is.

The Innovation Grant awarded to TekHealth Solutions will fund the development of Tekhab, a telemedicine device aimed at combating the impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable members of social care home residents. Useful for. Connected to a lightweight wireless internet router specially designed for remote clinical evaluation, this handheld modular diagnostic device can be used to book video healthcare due to inadequate IT infrastructure and limited Wi-Fi enabled equipment. Helps thousands of UK caregiver residents struggling to access. Tekihealth Solutions has partnered with Connected Nottinghamshire, part of the Sherwood Forest Hospital Trust, to conduct proof-of-concept tests demonstrating the potential life-changing potential of successful remote diagnostic consultations.

The NS Innovations Innovation Grant is used to support the development of Soft Power, a rehabilitation device for the elderly and partially capable individuals who are overly or partially affected by a pandemic or Long COVID. .. SoftPower can be used in bed while sitting or standing, can be configured to provide asymmetric resistance to the needs of the user, and provides a bespoke exercise solution for people with low or limited athletic performance. I will.

Another innovation grant was awarded to Flush-Techto. This is a project that provides a significantly improved way to reduce dehydration-related illnesses and prevent acute kidney injury (AKI). AKI causes 100,000 deaths annually in the United Kingdom alone, and it is estimated that 30% of these can be avoided with proper care and treatment. AKI costs more than $ 500 million annually for NHS. Flush aims to replace the current tedious, inconsistent, and error-prone approach to hydration management by automatically monitoring hydration balance. With a MedTech Navigator grant, Flush-Tech will be able to work with specialists AKI Lead Nurse Practitioner and University Hospitals Southampton to further evaluate user needs.

The program also supports cancer treatment projects in the form of Grant to Yourgene Health. Funding will be directed to the development of an extensive oncology gene panel that uses liquid biopsy of tumor DNA that circulates in the blood to identify mutations in tumors that may be the target of existing treatments. This innovative form of testing is not only less invasive than tissue biopsy, but also aims to provide a tailored treatment plan for cancer patients, with 367,000 new cancer cases each year in the UK. On the other hand, we offer more tailor-made clinical options. Yourgene Health works with the University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust to conduct market research assessments and identify appropriate clinically relevant (tumor) targets for customer needs.

In the area of ​​stroke prevention, the MedTech Navigator Innovation Grant was awarded to Tangi0 (traded as TG0), an urgently designed virtual reality (VR) -based mirror that could dramatically improve patient outcomes after stroke. Fund the therapy application. Rehabilitation is important to support about 40% of stroke survivors who have some degree of dysfunction, but traditional mirror therapy is less effective in lower limb rehabilitation than in the upper limbs. Working with experts from the University of South Wales, Tangi0 aims to leverage next-generation VR technology to remove these limitations and transform the clinical options available to post-stroke patients.

Finally, atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common cause of arrhythmias and the leading cause of stroke.Public Health England has once every 25 patients with early detection and treatment of AF. It is estimated that strokes can be avoided and 14,220 strokes can be prevented within 3 years. Up to 241.6 million in the UK alone. It is estimated that 1.4 million people in the UK have atrial fibrillation, of which 30% remain undiagnosed. Anidium Limited is developing a new remote ECG solution, YoHeart, which will use its innovation grants to support observational studies that provide initial data for patients using YoHeart. This is done with the help of a leading cardiologist managed by the Royal Papworth NHS Foundation Trustand. Collaboration of Papworth test unit.

This phase of scheme financing is 160,000, and each innovation grant represents up to 50% of the total cost of the project (up to 7,500). The next phase of grants from a total funding allocation of 300,000 will be announced in the coming months, during early product development to facilitate further innovation in areas of unmet needs. We support small and medium-sized enterprises.

Joop Tanis, director of HEE’s medtech consulting, said: The early stages of medtech product development can be volatile. Therefore, it is very important to leverage the expertise gained from both clinical and research settings. These six award-winning innovations not only provide the coveted solutions for some of the most pressing areas of care, but also serve as an inspirational beacon to potential other innovators. It works. reality. We are excited to see these winners embark on the next stage of their development journey and can’t wait to continue working with them as the product evolves.

