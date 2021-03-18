Dell, Google and others join new electronics partnership to develop circular economy





(Credit: Pexels)

A major electronics company, along with a number of global organizations, has launched the Circular Electronics Partnership with the goal of developing a circular electronics economy by 2030. Companies such as Cisco, Dell, Google and KPMG International have almost a total market cap of $ 6 trillion.

These companies are brought together by organizations such as the Global Electronics Council, the Global Enableing Sustainability Initiative, the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economic, the Responsible Business Alliance, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, and the World Economic Forum.

Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP) is the first time professionals, business leaders, and global organizations have focused on solving the problem of electronic waste.

E-waste is currently the fastest growing waste stream in the world, estimated at around 50 million tonnes. According to the survey, only 17.4% of e-waste is collected and recycled. This waste is worth at least $ 57 billion annually and, if properly treated, offers a unique opportunity for economic growth and resilience, CEP says.

CEP’s vision is to use a safe and equitable workforce and rely solely on circulating resources to maximize the value of components, products and materials throughout their life cycle. These changes create economic value while creating social and environmental impacts.

The CEP states that it works to translate commitments into immediate actions such as:

Definition of Recycling Electronic Products and Services; Mobilization of Global and Sustainable Recycling Financing Commitment; Development of Responsible Recycling and Recycling Material Data Systems; Trial Operation of Two Material Tracking and Tracking Projects; Commerce to Increase Collection Development of a funding mechanism

Together with the partnership, the group announces the launch of an action roadmap. This document focuses on different stages of the value chain, identifies six paths to circularity, and helps businesses and partners overcome cyclical barriers. The tasks outlined by the pathway include cyclical design, driving demand for cyclical products and services, scaling responsible business models, increasing formal collection rates, aggregation for reuse and recycling, and Includes scaling of the secondary materials market.

As applications grow in scale, they need to cycle through design, production, use and recovery to build a positive value chain for nature, climate and people, said the President of the World Business Council and Sustainable Development. Says Peter Backer, also and CEO.

In addition to Cisco, Dell, Google and KPMG International, other member companies include Accenture, Closing the Loop, Glencore, Lanxess, Security Matters, Sims Lifecycle Services and Vodafone.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos