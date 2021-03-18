Bitmovin announces scaling with innovation virtual events





Bitmovin, a category leader in online video technology, today is Bitmovin LIVE, a week-long series of virtual events designed to bring together industry experts, customers, partners, members of the Bitmovins product team, and other industries. – Announced to host Scaling through Innovation. Executives discuss the latest challenges and innovative solutions that are expanding the video technology industry.

Streaming and online video expert Dan Rayburn said that much happened last year, from the introduction of several new streaming services and the significant increase in media consumption to changes in streaming strategies and new business models. Bitmovin LIVE – Scaling through Innovation provides an opportunity to hear more about Bitmovins’ latest innovations in the context of real-world use cases and provide insight into how companies are addressing the evolving streaming media landscape. .. We are looking forward to a lively discussion, moderating the kick-off panel.

Free virtual events from March 22nd to 26th include:

A kick-off panel moderated by industry expert Dan Rayburn, highlighting best practices for scaling encoding workflows to improve OTT video services. Virtual CEO pub chat with Bitmovins solution partner OKAST.tv and shared client KinoStar and MusicScreen. -19 In a panel discussion with Accenture, Bitmobin and Bimond, in launching a new Integrated Video Platform (IVP) solution in a global pandemic session focusing on the latest integrations and next-generation encoding solutions for enterprises. We talked about tasks and learning. Forensic watermark to protect against piracy. Debugging video errors with in-depth analysis.Media Player Best Practices for Expanding Multi-Device Reach Guided Virtual Tour of Bitmovins Product Suite Includes Encoding, Players, and Analytics

Bitmovin CEO and co-founder Stefan Lederer hosts Bitmovin LIVE – Scaling through Innovation and invites media and entertainment industry executives and development teams to join a select list of experts to discuss the future of streaming. I’m looking forward to doing it. We are also excited to showcase the latest innovations in our core product suite of encoding, players and analytics, and to recognize our customers, partners and common success.

Marketing Technology News: Cloud computing has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by 1 billion metric tons over the next four years.

