How to get all 6 endings





Genshin Impact is all about friendship. You can add characters that can be played in the gacha system to the list, so you can use them later in battle. If combat isn’t your speed, the version 1.4 update allows you to hang out with certain 4-star characters. You can finally build a real friendship between you and the anime character of your choice.

One such hang session is now available for Geo Claymore character Noelle. You can participate in all kinds of hyzink with her. Fortunately, Hangouts is playable. Depending on the choices you make during the event, there are six possible endings available for your time with Noel.

Here’s how to get all the endings for Noelle Hangouts:

Genshin Impact Noel How to unlock Hangouts event

If you want to play Noelle Hangout Event, you need to do some work to unlock it. All you need to do is reach Adventure Rank 26 and complete the Archon Quest titled Prologue: Act 3-Dragon and Song of Freedom.

You can then find the Noelle Hangouts event on the quest page.

You also need two story keys for each playthrough. Completing your daily commissions will earn you a story key. You can complete 4 commissions daily. You need to complete eight to unlock one story key.

Once that’s all done, you can play the Noelle Hangouts event.

How to unlock the alternative ending of the Genshin Impact Hangouts event

As with most games, unlocking alternative endings requires aggressive choice on your part to reach the ideal conclusion. The end of the Genshin Impact Hangouts event is determined by the dialog selections you make throughout Hangouts.

If you want to unlock the new ending, be sure to follow the very specific dialog selections. Your choice encourages the character to do different things.

How to End 1: Cold Reception

Noel and Traveler miHoYo

This ending is rough for Noel. She gets a little discouraged after that. If you want to get it. Here are the choices you need to make, sorted by named section in the game.

Say during chivalry training:

“As you know … you don’t have to be a knight.” “No matter how small a job, they need someone to take care of them. I always do a small job.” “A powerful enemy The strength to fight with comes with the experience gained during the completion of small tasks. “” Think of every small task as a kind of training. “

Say during the art of hospitality:

“Leave it to Noel. She can take care of the situation.” “Import?” “… specially made for you.” “Available?” “This is you “Specially made for you.” “Noel, is there anything else in your itinerary?” “This was specially made for you.” “She is the future knight of Favonius.” “Forgive me” “If you understand, you don’t have to say anything.” “He had an ominous plot, so I drove him away.” How to get Ending 2: Goodbye , Mismade!

Noel is kind. miHoYo

This ending shows that Noel is an adorable lover who can balance Favonius’ knightly identity with being a maid.

Here are the choices you need to make, sorted by named section in the game.

Say during chivalry training:

“As you know … you don’t have to be a knight.” “No matter how small a job, they need someone to take care of them. I always do a small job.” “A powerful enemy The strength to fight with comes with the experience gained during the completion of small tasks. “” Think of every small task as a kind of training. “

Say during the art of hospitality:

“I watch him. Nothing bad happens.” “Import?” “… Noel’s way of hospitality” “The brewing process?” “It’s Noel’s way of hospitality.” “Noel Is there anything else in the itinerary? “” That’s Noel’s way of hospitality. “” She’s a maid of the Knights of Favonius. “” But at least the problem seems to have been resolved. Ending 3 Method: Made Above Grounding

The power of Noel in the body. miHoYo

Finally, a story that shows Noel’s victory as a warrior in battle.

Here are the choices you need to make, sorted by named section in the game.

Say during chivalry training:

“The knight of Favonius … has a maid?” “Of course, where do you want to start?” “Every night exercise?” “What is lacking is strength!”

Say during Noel’s Strength:

1. Because … you still need more power!

Say during strength training:

“No.” “Your strength has blown me away!” How to get the ending 4: Defender’s will is their strength

Noel miHoYo after protecting a weak adventurer

In this ending, Noel demonstrates her heroism as a defender of the weak.

Here are the choices you need to make, sorted by named section in the game.

Say during chivalry training:

“The knight of Favonius … has a maid?” “Of course, where do you want to start?” “Every night exercise?” “What is lacking is strength!”

Say during Noel’s Strength:

“Is it because you lack real-world combat experience?” “Noel, you always worked as a maid in Mondostadt?” “You can start with training around Mondostadt.”

Say during live practice:

“The Favonius Knights were formed because of the limited power of one knight. It was quite far away.” “Become stronger.” “The intention was different.” How to get Ending 5: Called Love Difficult problem

Noel understands romance.miHoYo

With this ending, Maid Knight Noel finally begins to understand her role as a romance and maid.

Here are the choices you need to make, sorted by named section in the game.

Say during chivalry training:

“The knight of Favonius … has a maid?” “Of course, where do you want to start?” “Every night exercise?” “What’s missing is rest.” “Sho” “Speaking of tea, let’s eat!”

Say in a brief leisure time:

“I will certainly do my best …” “… Quinn feels that nothing Bee tells him is important …” “It doesn’t matter, it’s an important idea is.”

Say between gift and intent:

“But now isn’t the best time to get in the way of them …” “Don’t whip anything …” How to get the ending 6: Whisper of Paper Rose

Noel and Traveler. miHoYo

This is considered the best ending Noel can get. It has all the action, romance, and emotional arc. What else do you want?

To achieve this end, we need to say the following specific line:

Say during chivalry training:

“The knight of Favonius … has a maid?” “Of course, where do you want to start?” “Every night exercise?” “What’s missing is rest.” “Sho” “Speaking of tea, let’s eat!”

Say in a brief leisure time:

“I will certainly do my best …” “… Quinn feels that nothing Bee tells him is important …” “It doesn’t matter, it’s an important idea is.”

Say between gift and intent:

Oath of the cape.

