Sony acquires Evo





Photo: Robert Paul / Evo

The Evolution Championship Series (commonly known as Evo), the world’s largest fighting game competition, has been acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced today. Evo co-founders Tom and Tony Cannon will continue to be key advisors.

Joining Sony in the acquisition is RTS, a new esports organization recently founded by sports marketing firm Endeavor.

Fighting games have been an important part of PlayStation’s legacy and community from the beginning and have been excited to partner with Evo for many years, said Steven Roberts, Sony’s Vice President of Global Competitive Games. This co-acquisition with RTS marks a new chapter in collaboration with Evos co-founders Tom and Tony Cannon, as well as a passionate community of fighting game fans.

Founded in 1996 as Battle by the Bay and finally evolved in 2002, Evo has been considered the most prestigious fighting game competition on the planet. Every year, thousands of players gather in Las Vegas with open brackets, and everyone has the chance to win with a big dog.

Like most fighting game tournaments, the covid-19 pandemic forced Evo to stop face-to-face competition last year. The organization’s 2020 make-up event, Evo Online, was closed after allegations of sexual misconduct followed co-founder and former CEO Joey Mr. Wizard Cuellar. To date, this has fluidized the future of competition.

G / O media may receive fees

According to Tony Cannon, Tom and I are very excited about the partnership between SIE and RTS. The two companies bring a wealth of experience and share a passion for making the fighting gaming community great. We look forward to working with them to take Evo to the next level while staying true to our roots.

Evo will attempt to relaunch Evo Online in August of this year, featuring open tournaments for Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Mortal Kombat 11, and Guilty Gear Strive. The competition will be divided into regions in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America qualifying. Admission is completely free.

Don’t be afraid how this will affect the games featured in future Evo events. The smash should be safe. According to Mark Julio, Head of Business Development at Evos, fighting game tournaments will be open to games on all platforms, despite the new ownership of PlayStation.

Canon also shared another statement with the fighting gaming community. It is fully included below.

Evo wouldn’t have been possible without the enthusiasm and collaboration of the fighting game community. We are also deeply grateful for the dedication of the last 25 years. We know that last year was difficult due to the pandemic and the situation surrounding the cancellation of Evo Online, which involved a former team member who was completely separated from us.

We reaffirm that no harassment or abuse of any kind applies to Evo or any upcoming event, and that every member of our community is always treated with the respect, dignity and dignity that deserves you. I was taking precautionary measures.

We recognize that we need an experienced strategic partner who truly respects the spirit of FGC to realize your trust in Evo. That’s why we’re excited to announce that Evo has become part of a joint partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and RTS. The new partnership is committed to delivering great tournaments and a competitive gaming experience starting this year.

We look forward to your continued support in the future.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos