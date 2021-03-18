MSI proves that laptops can support next-generation games





The next generation game is officially here. With the long-awaited release of several new consoles and a series of graphics cards from Nvidia, we’ve finally taken the leap to the next territory of the game. But what does next-generation games really mean? Ray tracing, games in 4K, and support for high frame rates all come to mind, but what about next-generation games if you want to use your gaming laptop as your preferred playing method? The game is getting more and more complicated. Traditionally, laptops have struggled to keep up with the desktop gaming rig buddies, but MSI wants to change that with a new laptop line, all with Nvidia’s latest RTX 30 graphics card.

Enter a new line of MSI for RTX 30 series laptops

[image]

MSI recently announced three new laptops, the GE76 Raider, GP66 Leopard, and Stealth 15M. All of these utilize Nvidias’ latest RTX 30 series GPUs and Intel’s latest CPUs, making them ideal for tackling the most demanding next-generation games. Two key features unique to next-generation games are ray tracing (of course) and DLSS 2.0.

Ray tracing

[image]

With real-time ray tracing enabled, lights and shadows are rendered more realistically than ever before. Ray tracing describes how light paths interact with other objects in the game in real time, simulating how light works in the real world. This is all made possible by a complex algorithm built to handle the RTX30 graphics card. In the Watch Dogs: Legion screenshot above, notice how the lights rendered when RTX is enabled feels richer. Like shadows, reflections feel more realistic. This is all a much more immersive experience.

DLSS 2.0

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is a new and updated technology from Nvidia that uses AI to render high resolution images with fewer pixels. This produces crisp, detailed images without sacrificing frame rate, while leaving the computing power available for other graphic extensions such as real-time ray tracing.

The three latest MSI RTX 30 series laptops are: GE76 Raider

[VIDEO: GE76 RAIDER]

The thin and powerful GE76 Raider can be configured up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and 10th generation Intel Core i7 processors. This means you can run your game in 4k over 60 FPS with resizable BAR, real-time ray tracing, AI-enhanced graphics, and DLSS 2.0. View all of these next-generation graphics on the GE76s’ smooth 300Hz IPS display and listen to your games on your laptop’s DuoWave speaker system. The laptop also has a customizable light bar and is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E. Buy now from Costco for $ 1999.

GP66 leopard

[VIDEO: GP66 LEOPARD]

The GP66 Leopard is equipped with a variety of ports (including USB-C and HDMI 2.0), making it ideal for gamers and creators. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and can support the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. This means you get the same next-generation gaming features as any other laptop in the series, including Resizable BAR, real-time ray tracing, and games over 4k. 60 FPS or more. Buy now from Amazon for $ 150 off.

Stealth 15M

[VIDEO: STEALTH 15M]

The ultra-slim Stealth 15M is one of the thinnest gaming laptops on the market, selling for just £ 0.63 and £ 3.75. Powered by the latest Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, it is cooled by an innovative 2-fan cooling system with 0.1mm fan blades. The Stealth 15M is powered by the Nvidia RTX 30 Series GPUs, allowing you to experience all the next-generation gaming features described so far in an ultra-thin portable package. Buy now from Bestbuy for $ 1499.

Learn more about MSI’s RTX 30 series laptops.

