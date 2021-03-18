Google launches live captions on Google Chrome!





Exciting news for people with deafness and deafness! Google has announced live captioning technology for the web. This is a big step forward in that people with all disabilities have access to the Internet.

In 2019, Google launched live captions for Android devices, creating access to content across mobile platforms on Android smartphones. Starting March 18, 2021, the Google Chrome browser will make the same technology available throughout the web. When this feature is enabled, automatic subtitles will be generated throughout the Internet.

This new feature emerged as a positive surprise after a recent debate about whether users of platform Zoom would have to pay for closed captioning services. After being called, Zoom decided to offer captions to all free accounts starting in the fall.

Live captions make all the content more deaf, deaf, or, like many others, prefer to read captions while listening to someone talking. Make it easier to access. Non-native speakers of all languages ​​often benefit from captions, so this technology enjoys websites in non-native languages ​​as well as people with disabilities and the hearing-impaired community. It’s also useful for everyone. Or you may simply be in a noisy environment, or you may not be able to watch video with audio in your surroundings. There are many situations where captions can be useful.

However, captions are not always available for all content. Google will change that. Chrome’s live captions allow your browser to automatically generate real-time captions for media with audio. Works with social and video sites, podcasts and radio content, personal video libraries (such as Google Photos), embedded video players, and most web-based video or audio chat services.

“With live captions, you don’t have to miss a video due to lack of captions, and you can actually talk to family, friends, and colleagues about this content. Recently, a colleague has a video in a team chat. I sent it, but it didn’t have a caption. I was able to use Live Caption to follow my reaction to the video and share it with my team, “said Laura D’, a software engineer at Google Workspace. Aquila was hard to hear and tested for functionality.

Captions are created on the device. This means that you will see the caption as you play the content without leaving your computer. It also works offline, so you can subtitle audio and video files stored on your hard drive when playing in Chrome.

Overall, Google Chrome’s new live captions are another step in removing the online barriers for people with disabilities, adding another very useful accessibility feature to the list of technologies.

How to turn on live captions:

Go to Chrome settings and[詳細設定]Click on the section[ユーザー補助]Go to the section. This feature currently supports English and will be available globally with the latest release of Chrome on Windows, Mac and Linux devices, and will soon be available on Chrome OS. For Android devices, live captions are already available for all audio or video on mobile devices.

