Intel demos 8-core Tiger Lake-H CPU running at 5.0GHz





Intel has demonstrated a laptop based on the next 8-core Tiger Lake-H processor running up to 5.0 GHz. This essentially reveals some of the key selling points of flagship CPUs for notebooks. According to Intel, mobile PCs based on this chip will hit the market in the second quarter.

As part of the GDC 2021 showcase (viaVideoCardz), Intel is a prototype enthusiast-grade running the unannounced 11th generation Core i9 “Tiger Lake-H” processor with 8 cores and hyper-threading technology. Demonstrated notebook. It is running at 5.0GHz across multiple cores.

The demo CPU may be the Core i9-11980HK already listed by Lenovo, but no specifications have been disclosed. This time, Intel didn’t reveal the processor’s base clock and the number of cores it could run at 5.0 GHz, but it’s clear that we’re talking about multiple cores, and that 5.0 GHz isn’t the biggest single-core turbo. Means. clock.

Intel’s Tiger Lake-H processor has up to 8 cores with Willow Cove microarchitecture with up to 24MB of L3 cache and a new DDR4 memory controller. The new CPU has many improvements over platform-level processors, including 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for connecting to the latest GPUs and high-end SSDs, and built-in Thunderbolt 4 support.

To demonstrate the capabilities of the 8-core / 16-thread Core i9’Tiger Lake-H’CPU, Intel used a CPU-intensive Total War real-time strategy game. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if the GPU Intel used for the demo is unknown, whether it’s a discrete high-end notebook graphics processor, or Intel’s integrated Xe-LP GPU. The laptop had a display of at least 15.6 inches, so common sense says it was a discrete graphics solution.

In the presentation, Intel said that the first notebook based on the Tiger Lake-H processor would arrive in the second quarter of 2021, but whether it will appear in early April or late June. Did not reveal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos