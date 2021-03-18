Best practices for maintaining and deleting Google posts





Google Posts can give you additional shots of your brand’s local list of search results visibility and interactivity. These appear in the local panel of Google Search and Google Maps, especially on mobile devices.

COVID-19 has weakened the supply chain, shopping closer to home, and even before consumers of all kinds support local businesses, 200 local business inquiries will be made in 2019. Increased by more than%. Google posts designed to target close-up users to increase consumer interest, in-store purchases, or business trips are more relevant than ever.

At Google’s discretion, even older posts may be included in SERP in certain searches. Therefore, you need to make sure that they are properly maintained. You may also need to remove it if it is out of date or is no longer relevant to your customers.

Opportunities that are often underutilized

Added to Google My Business (GMB) in 2017, Google Posts provide businesses with an ideal way to interact with local searchers. Creating timely, impactful posts can help you highlight new products, share offers, promote in-store events, and keep you informed of important news and updates.

However, despite its existence for nearly four years, Google Posts hasn’t been used much yet. This is unfortunate given that it has the potential to accelerate the ROI of SEO efforts and improve brand local awareness and search rankings. But it does offer a great opportunity for brands that promise to make posts part of their local SEO strategy.

Well-developed Google posts have proven to have a positive impact on increasing viewer engagement and action. Especially for retail brands, the visibility of the site is greatly improved and the search is more discoverable.

There are several types of post formats, but they fall into two main categories.

Timely announcements such as promotions, events, or anything else that has nothing to do with the expiration date. Keyword-optimized local content that is more evergreen and customer-relevant, regardless of the delay between creating the content and the customer reading and interacting with it.

Does Google Measure Google Posts Engagement? do not know. However, for value only to the customer, Google Posts needs to be part of a local marketing strategy.

How often does your brand need to use Google Posts?

There is no definitive answer to the frequency problem. It depends heavily on the nature of the brand in question.

Some companies post announcements and evergreen content on a monthly basis, but they can be posted more frequently in places with heavy traffic or in places with a lot of sharing in this format. For example, restaurants often offer multiple promotions at once and tend to get a lot of attention to the GMB profile.

Posts usually stand out for 7-10 days. If you plan to post weekly or two weeks, your profile will always be relevant. However, posting more often may not be worth the additional investment in time.

I recently received a report that an old Google post reappears in SERP. This has both potential strengths and weaknesses for the business involved, depending on the type of post and the information you convey to your customers. More importantly, it emphasizes the importance of removing irrelevant content from GMB.

Reasons to delete Google posts

Will I lose the long-term SEO benefits of deleting Google posts? We simply don’t know the answer to this. What we know is that displaying old information about your business can otherwise adversely affect your brand and its location.

Information accuracy is an important part of gaining consumer confidence in your brand. Old posts with content that contains old promotions, inappropriate business hours, or links that have stopped working can lead to poor user experience, negative reviews, and even the complete loss of that customer. there is.

The BrightLocals Trust Report found that an astonishing 93% of consumers are dissatisfied with seeing false information online. In fact, 71% had a negative experience because of it, and 68% stopped using local businesses if they found the wrong information online.

Depending on the type of business, leaving old content live can also violate industry regulations and requirements. This is especially true in areas where the accuracy of information is highly regulated, such as finance and healthcare. Here, the brand may be liable to ensure that the information presented to the public is accurate and up-to-date.

For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the Google Post lifecycle.

Evergreen content is recommended whenever possible. This includes promoting popular blog content, sharing customer reviews, discussing in-store events, and providing behind-the-scenes insights into your business. These posts can come back again and again without any problems, as long as the information is relevant and the link continues to work.

This does not mean that Google Posts are not yet available for special events or promotions. Using a combination of timely posts and evergreen posts, posts optimized for keywords that Google can consider when ranking content, even if the content is out of date and needs to be removed. there are a lot of.

Overall benefits of local business

Overall, Google posts offer significant benefits to local businesses as long as they are properly maintained. When considering whether to remove Google posts, you should focus on identifying issues through the lens of the user experience and staying compliant with industry regulations.

Delete Google posts that contain outdated information or links and are out of date or irrelevant to your customers. The benefits of providing customers with clear and accurate information can far outweigh the losses of SEO.

If you have any questions or concerns about your current GMB strategy or the use of Google Posts, please contact your Account Director.

