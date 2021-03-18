HR Tech Startup in “Great Position” to Make It Easy for Everyone »Dallas Innovates





Last year was a whirlwind of OutMatch’s activities, with a growing need for digital adoption solutions, especially due to pandemic demand. From new investor acquisitions and multiple acquisitions to improving client DEI in hiring, Dallas-based startups operate in continuous improvement mode by automating the hiring process, according to CTO Chris Gardner. ..

Gardner oversees technologies that help businesses hire and train the best employees. The mission is to bring people in line with their goals. Companies use talent intelligence platforms to make people’s decisions more scalable, predictable, and personal.

“We are in a great position to deal with some of the difficult parts of the recruitment process for large hiring and hiring large organizations,” Gardner told Dallas Innovates.

By putting data and insights into the hands of the enterprise, we believe that the world’s most famous brands, American Airlines, Toyota and 7-Elevencan, will provide a candidate-led recruitment experience. Founded in 2015, OutMatch combines AI and machine learning with decades of behavioral science research to provide a sophisticated user interface that enables businesses to hire enthusiastic and talented employees. I will.

Gardner and his team have also developed tools to improve the talent acquisition platform while enabling leaders to exercise better leadership in times of crisis.

Navigate the pandemic through technology

OutMatch’s CRISIS development tools help executives focus on key characteristics such as communication, resilience, innovation, strategy, influence and support.

The intent is to help both companies and leaders understand where their strengths are and where they can be improved. Overall, the goal is to have effective leadership during difficult times.

The company also opened data centers in Europe and Asia to commemorate its global expansion.

“As we continue to focus on privacy and data security globally, our clients are focusing on vendors with more localized operations than ever before,” Gardner said in a statement. “OutMatch’s new data center further demonstrates our dedication to bringing data closer to our clients and providing the peace of mind needed at this critical inflection point.”

Landing acquisition and investment

Gardner told Dallas Innovates that one of the biggest challenges in 2020 was to buy three companies in the fall. Launch Pad Recruits in London, Furst Person in Chicago, and Checker in Mill Valley, California.

“Old playbooks for quickly building relationships and sharing information about businesses, cultures, etc. had to be rewritten for a remote virtual approach,” he said.

Earlier this year, we helped new investment partners make these acquisitions possible. It was funded by two private equity companies, Rubicon Technology Partners, a majority investor in Colorado, and Baltimore-based Camden Partners.

Level the place of recruitment

As OutMatch continues to grow, it provides an analysis of diversity and inclusion in the recruitment process, looking at how companies approached recruitment by comparing it to the percentage of applicants.

We’ve also invested resources in an employee-led OutMatch Foundation to support Irving-based Merit America and grant grants to help adults who don’t have a bachelor’s degree for their IT support and Java development careers. Provided.

Next, according to the HRTech series, the company will continue to combine its tools with acquisition resources, including FurstPerson’s simulation tools, Checkster’s digital reference checks, and new gamed cultural assessments.

Chris Gardner was featured in the 2021 edition of the annual magazine, Future 50 at Dallas Innovates in Dallas / Fort Worth. We talked to Gardner about recent innovations, M & A, and the future of the company. Here’s the point:

About OutMatch’s Biggest Innovation in 2020:

Last year we took the platform a step closer to our vision. Previously, there were individual parts of the solution, such as ratings, video interviews, and automated reference checks, but with the ambition to connect them to a more cohesive experience for job seekers and recruiters. In 2020, we combined these point features with recruitment process automation technology technology. This gives candidates more control over their hiring experience as they progress through each stage of the process. In the process, we’ve added more machine learning to help recruiters increase the number of candidates they can handle in large numbers of positions, and incorporate advanced job simulation capabilities for specific skill positions, such as call center agents, into their evaluations. I did. In short, we have shifted from the innovation of a particular product to integrating these features in a more attractive and effective way.

About the company’s biggest challenges in 2020:

At the end of 2020, we acquired three companies in about 120 days. At the beginning of the pandemic, it was difficult to imagine how to successfully complete an M & A activity under these difficult circumstances. It goes without saying that the three transactions took place at about the same time. Not only is it difficult to complete the diligence and the deal itself, but it is also very difficult to integrate the entire company when no one can travel. We needed to bring people from all over the world. The UK and the Philippines were major new regions for us and had to be completely virtual. Old playbooks for quickly building relationships and sharing information about companies, cultures, etc. had to be rewritten for a remote virtual approach.

I’m amazed at how adapted our team is to these situations. We have seen people get involved quickly and become creative about how to do their best to overcome the lack of face-to-face referrals and relationships. That said, I can’t wait to travel to London and Manila and meet many of the new OutMatchers in person!

About the next steps of OutMatch:

In 2021, we began investigating how the data from a combination of all of these individual products could help provide our customers with actionable insights to improve recruitment results. I will. We will also invest more in analytics, candidate experience, and recruiter experience. Focusing on these areas will improve customer recruitment brands, accelerate diversity and inclusive initiatives, and better manage candidates to humanize the candidate recruitment process and economic conditions. Allows recruiters to effectively deal with large numbers of applicants as the world recovers when the world confronts a pandemic.

A version of this story was originally published in Dallas Innovates 2021: The Resilience Issue.

Our fourth annual magazine, Dallas Innovates 2021: The Resilience Issue, focuses on Dallas / Fort Worth as a hub for innovation. The combined strength of Dallas / Fort Worth’s innovation ecosystem and intellectual capital is a force to consider.

