Square Enix announces Space Invaders AR game





Square Enix and its subsidiary Taito are working on an augmented reality Space Invaders game. Both companies announced this week at the Square Enix Presents event. A short trailer was displayed during the event, and the Space Invaders alien logo was scattered in the real world and moved in the direction of augmented reality, aiming to stir up feelings of nostalgia. The game is planned for release on mobile devices, but no release date has been announced at this time.

The unnamed AR Space Invaders game currently announced accounted for only a small portion of the Square Enix Presents event. You can see the trailer released there in the following tweet that promises the Space Invaders series to go “in a whole new direction”.

Space Invaders is back! @SquareEnixMtl and @TaitoCorp have teamed up with a new game for mobile that uses innovative augmented reality technology to take the series in a whole new direction! This is a very exciting project-more on this https://t.co/I1muKm2Ypi#SquareEnixPesents pic.twitter.com/hcIWkqVkeq

— Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 18, 2021

A press release shared with the announcement stated that this new iteration of Space Invaders would be “modern” and “ambitious.”

“I’m very inspired to collaborate with Taito to rethink the Space Invaders franchise in a modern way and shape an ambitious vision of what we can do on mobile,” said Square Enix Montreal’s studio. The person in charge, Patrick No, said. “At Square Enix Montreal, we’re big franchise enthusiasts, and the team faced the challenge of showing how all-new technology breathes fresh energy into timeless games like Space Invaders.”

The tweet directed anyone interested in a website set up for the game where they could learn more about the project, but the trailer, the wide range of directions in progress, and the game itself. Instead, the site provides people with the opportunity to send contact information to be notified when information about the game is actually available. That information also includes playtest details, so if you’re interested in a game idea, it’s a good idea to enter it there to keep your Square Enix plans up to date. ..

The release date for Square Enix’s AR Space Invaders game has not yet been set.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos