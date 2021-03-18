Facebook is working on an Instagram version for kids under the age of 13





Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has confirmed that a version of a popular photo sharing app for children under the age of 13 is under development. BuzzFeed News reports. Facebook-owned companies know that many kids want to use Instagram, Mosseri said, but according to BuzzFeed News, there are no detailed plans yet.

But part of the solution is to create an Instagram version for young people and children whose parents have transparency and control, Mosseri told BuzzFeed News. One of them was exploring. Instagram’s current policy excludes children under the age of 13 from the platform.

Children are increasingly asking their parents if they can join an app that helps them catch up with their friends. Something was sought for a parent-controllable version of Instagram, as we did with Messenger Kids. Please share more in the future.

Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 18, 2021

A Facebook spokeswoman, Joe Osborn, said in an email to The Verge that parents are more likely to ask their parents if they can join an app that helps their kids catch up with their friends. Currently, there are many options for parents, so we were working on building additional products for parents-managed children, as we did with Messenger Kids. We sought to bring a parent-managed experience to Instagram to help children catch up with their friends and discover new hobbies and interests.

BuzzFeed News received a message from its internal messaging board that Instagram product Vishal Shah, vice president, has identified the Youth Pillar project as a priority for the company. The community product group focuses on privacy and safety issues to ensure the safest possible experience for teens, Shah wrote in a post. Mosseri oversaw the project with Pavni Diwanji, vice president who oversaw YouTube Kids while at Google.

Earlier this week, Instagram published a blog post outlining efforts to make the platform safer for the youngest users, but didn’t mention a new version for children under the age of 13.

Targeting online products for children under the age of 13 suffers from legal issues as well as privacy concerns. In September 2019, the Federal Trade Commission told Google 170 million for tracking children’s viewing history to serve ads to children on YouTube in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). I fined the dollar. Musical.ly, the predecessor of TikTok, was fined $ 5.7 million in February 2019 for violating COPPA.

In 2017, Facebook released an ad-free version of its children’s messenger chat platform for children ages 6-12. Then, in 2019, a bug in Messenger Kids allowed kids to join groups with strangers, leaving thousands of kids chatting with unauthorized users. Facebook quietly closed these unauthorized chats, but said it affected a small number of users.

March 18th, 7:46 pm ET Update: Added a tweet from Adam Mosseri.

