A major 1.4 update for Genshin Impact has been released. The latest information is as follows.





Genshin Impact 1.4 was announced a few weeks ago, but this week is the time when the content was actually released to players. Officially, the Genshin Impact 1.4 update started yesterday, March 17th.

However, players have been able to preload content for at least the last few days. In 1.4, the game introduces a collection of new weapons, characters and quests to enjoy. Then there’s the big Wind Bloom Festival event starting tomorrow and next month.

It’s worth noting that this update is available on all platforms where Genshin Impact is available. This means you can dive into new content as soon as the update is installed, whether you’re playing on Android, PC, PS4 or PS5. It doesn’t take more than 5 minutes.

Genshin Impact 1.4 adds new Windblume event

If you are an avid Genshin Impact player and you are not, the first content you want to dig into is related to the new Windblume Festival event. This will not start until tomorrow, March 19th. So at this point, we’re not missing anything.

However, once started, it will only remain until April 5th. It only takes a few weeks to use the content to receive useful rewards and prizes. Rewards range from daily login items such as primogems, mora, and weapon upgrade materials to real weapons such as the bow of a special event called Windblume Ode.

The event also has special quests associated with some characters. Some of them can have different endings. miHoYo also states that there is more to explore and discover during the event, but it’s all up to the player. However, you must be at least Adventure Rank 20 and have completed the Archon Quest Song Of The Dragon and Freedom to participate in this event.

Investigate Abyss Orders with the new Archon Quest

While players wait for future main story content, this update introduces a new Archon Quest that takes you on an adventure investigating Abyss Orders.

During this quest, players can enter a “new domain” and confront a brand new enemy called Abyss Herald.

Acquire new playable characters – Rosalia

One of the great things about Genshin Impact is the huge number of characters that can be played. And with the 1.4 update, another new playable character has been added to Rosalia’s roster.

Rosalia is a cryotype that wields a 4-star pole arm. Therefore, her abilities are enhanced by ice and freezing attacks. She’s a polearm, so it’s technically a melee fighter, but the length of the weapon is a bit more practical than some sword users, as the attack can reach a little further. must.

If that’s not enough, one of her abilities can teleport behind the enemy and give a devastating surprise blow.

Minor optimizations enhance gameplay

All updates tend to introduce at least some fixes or game enhancements. And here again there is no difference. With version 1.4, players will be able to keep up to 5 condensed resins in their inventory at any time.

Players can also lower the world level if desired. This can also be done in single player mode or co-op mode.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos