Mass Mountain Technologies’ Woman Owned Tech Company Expands High-Speed ​​Data Storage Enterprise to Western Michigan | State

Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 18, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-Minnesota-based Mass Storage Systems Inc. was recently acquired by community leader and local entrepreneur Lisa Jabara Newell and branded Mass Mountain Technologies. Has changed. They have set up a secondary headquarters and sales and marketing offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Since 1996, the company has been a leader in cutting-edge technology in the world of data storage and backup. Ownership and location changes bring new growth strategies and innovations to branding, market focus, product delivery and day-to-day operations. According to various research studies in 2020, women account for only a quarter of all tech jobs, and women-owned tech companies are even rarer. Lisa Jabara Newell is excited to once again contribute to the West Michigan business community with her latest venture.

Mass Mountain Technologies’ legacy of excellence continues its commitment to provide data storage and backup solutions to national and international organizations at speeds and affordable prices that go against the industry. “In the last decade, digital technology and innovation have transformed our society, affecting how we address some of the world’s biggest problems and how organizations reach and grow their customers. Is proud to be an undervalued member of the group of female business owners in the field of technology, as part of certain innovations and opportunities in the ever-changing digital world in which we live. I’m excited to be, “says owner Lisa Jabara Newell.

Mass Mountain Technologies is a market leader in designing and manufacturing customized data solutions for enterprise-level organizations up to petabytes. Their focus is on providing fast, reliable and customized data backup and storage with a focus on innovation, security, scalability, industry-leading performance speed, word-class service, support, and value. That is. Their patented product portfolio is a hot topic in the technology and data storage world, with unique hardware, software, and cloud products that offer high speed, security, and affordability customized to the needs of organizations of all sizes. Is calling.

“In the light of last year’s exceptional circumstances and changes, innovative IT solutions have allowed organizations to continue their business. We trust strategic leaders and professionals in all industries. We want to provide high and affordable support to carry out mission-critical tasks and business decisions with confidence and without complexity, “said Jabara Newell. “In addition, we are pleased to contribute to the West Michigan business community by improving our unique and reliable business model and future employment opportunities.”

Business leaders and organizations interested in additional business, product, and service information are invited to connect to Mass Mountain Technologies through the website https://www.massmountain.com.

Media contacts

Lisa Jabara Newell, Mass Mountain Technologies Inc, +1 (616) 255-1322, lisa.newell @ massmountain.com

Bryan R Newell, Mass Mountain Technologies Inc, 6169158001, bryan.newell @ massmountain.com

Twitter, Facebook

Source Mass Mountain Technologies Inc

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos