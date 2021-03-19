Google Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines





Katie Robbert is the CEO of Trust Insights, a marketing analytics consulting firm. She is accredited by Google Analytics, holds a master’s degree in marketing and innovation science, and has many years of experience in SEO and data analytics.

In this episode, her team described the latest SEO enhancements using social media data, a white paper developed using the social media analytics and surveillance platform Talkwalker, through data from social media. I explained the latest SEO enhancements.

As Katie pointed out, we may not be aware of it, but it actually works hard for Google in terms of training AI to understand audio and visual information. Was there. For example, consider Google Photos. Whenever Google Photos asks you to identify or classify your photos, we’re actually helping you train your algorithms and apply that logic to your test dataset.

Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines

Google’s search quality assessment guidelines emphasize the importance of having high-quality main content, that is, content that specifically describes a topic in the main section of the page (not the sidebar or navigation panel). ..

When it comes to fact checking and determining accuracy of online content, it’s easier for Google to check historical and scientific accuracy than to check truths that algorithms can’t yet verify.

Katie mentions another potential issue. New cutting-edge research is always the hardest to understand for algorithms such as Google. Again, to say “yes, this is a problem”, you need test and historical data. An example of this is Google Scholar. Without precedent in the form of existing research or previous references, Scholar has nothing to verify new research and struggles with it (whether accurate or not).

Trademarks and Zero Click Search

Context is important when it comes to trademark registration of B2B content marketing materials. Not all uses of trademark phrases count as infringement. As an example, Katie mentions her friend Ginidi Trick, who developed the PESO (Paid, Acquired, Owned, Shared Media) model for communicators. According to Katie, she must always contact the company using the term without giving legitimate credit. It only knows the original source of the term.

However, hashtags are another matter. It provides casual terms for trademark registration used by certain internet influencers. They are always trying to trademark specific phrases, the casual phrases that we all use all the time, so every time someone uses them, we are paid some fee using that term. Katie explains.

And that’s what you can do to get into something like that ridiculous area of ​​trademark terms and phrases, and then as an SEO person to avoid it. Digital Intellectual Property Rights If You Need Practical Guidance on How to Not Infringe Intellectual Property Rights, Protect Corporate Secrets, Copyrights, Trademarks, Patents, and Respect the Intellectual Property Rights of Others Check out my free course on management. ..

In a previous interview, Katie talked about Google Passages and how it steals views from websites. Passages are just one of many parts of Google Ecosphere that helps keep users in the bubble. Because Google doesn’t want users to end their experience, tools such as Google My Business provide the information they’re looking for without actually visiting the page from which the information was retrieved. In other words, thanks to these zero-click searches, it doesn’t give that traffic to any company other than Google.

Check out the entire conversation for more information on how the Google Search Quality Rating System may work and the cost of success with SEO.

