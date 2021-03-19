Pfizer ships two cancer ADCs along with its technology platform to Pyxis Oncology and its familiar CEO





The hype over antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) has increased in recent years after big bucks and approvals from AstraZeneca / Daiichi Sankyo and Immunomedics have spotlighted the approach.

Today, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology Pyxis Oncology wants to participate in this action, using one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

In the New Deal, where financial information is not publicly available, Pfizer licenses two ADC candidates known as PYX-201 and PYX-203, while licensing Pyxis an ADC technology platform that includes various payload classes. .. , Linker technology and site-specific coupling technology for future development of additional ADCs.

Pfizer acquired prepayments and shares in Pyxis, development and sales-based milestone payments, and gradual royalties on potential sales, although no actual numerical details were available. You can also.

Big Pharma will also focus on equity investments by CV division Pfizer Ventures. But again, they weren’t the numbers announced.

Lara Sullivan, MD, CEO of Pyxis, said the collaboration represents the success of a comprehensive corporate strategy to combine in-house organic growth with strategic licensing and partnerships to develop a multi-asset, multi-platform portfolio. ..

We look forward to advancing these candidates to the clinic and ultimately achieving the company’s vision of bringing new treatment options to difficult-to-treat cancer patients.

Sullivan is no stranger to Pfizer. After years of research at Big Pharma, he became president of SpringWorks, a spin-out company for Pfizer 2017. She is back in 2019 to run Pyxis.

Related: AstraZeneca is betting $ 1 billion in the first place against Trodelby in immunology

The first of the two drugs, PYX-201, is the first non-class to target tumor-restricting antigens that are overexpressed in several solid tumor types in order to selectively kill tumor cells while enhancing the anticancer immune response. Internalized ADC. ..

On the other hand, PYX-203 is an ADC that targets antigens expressed in specific blood cancers. PYX-203 utilizes DNA damage agents designed to reduce drug resistance and the risk of disease recurrence.

Pfizer has partnered with Celltech / UCB to target Besponsa (Inotuzumab ozogamicin) CD22, a unique ADC for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). ADC is already on sale.

Pfizer has a large number of ADCs in its pipeline for a variety of targets, but a year ago it abandoned PF-06688992, an ADC composed of monoclonal antibodies against ganglioside GD3. Three years ago, the $ 635 million next-generation antibody-drug conjugate trade with CytomX was also canceled, initially signing the agreement in 2013. Good luck with Pyxis.

Although early-generation ADCs have shown great potency, there is still plenty of room for innovation to produce highly effective ADCs with improved safety profiles, said Ronald Herbst, chief scientific officer at Pyxis. The doctor added.

The PYX-201 and PYX-203 represent next-generation ADCs that use innovative conjugation technology. Patients undergo extensive preclinical trials conducted by Pfizer by combining highly specific antibodies targeting clinically validated tumor markers with both established linkers and new and proven payloads. I am excited to be able to translate into an improvement in my clinical profile.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos