The Resident Evil Village demo, unlike the Maiden, has the final game content





Capcom confirmed that unlike the PS5’s exclusive Maiden demo, the next demo of Resident Evil Village will feature the content of the final game.

Publisher Capcom reportedly confirmed that the next demo of Resident Evil Village would actually feature the content of the final build of the game. The first demo of Resident Evil Village, a dubbed version of the Maiden, was an exclusive hit on the PlayStation 5 earlier this year, but from a content perspective, it doesn’t show how players will experience it at launch.

Best of all, the Maiden acts as a technical exhibit that allows players to directly experience the striking sounds, visuals and horrors of RE Village. A brief demonstration will take place at the castle where Lady Dimitrescu and her daughter live. Players who solve maiden puzzles and work hard to the end will discover the underlying and often obvious horrors that lie in Dimitresk’s home. Capcom previously stated that it had no intention of deploying the Maiden’s demo on other platforms. However, the second Resident Evil Village demo is ongoing on all platforms.

After reading Famitsu’s interview with Resident Evil 25th Anniversary, Alex Aniel, Japan Business Manager for Limited Run Games, shared some of the insights he gathered from this work. Most notably, Aniel reports that Capcom has confirmed that the second RE Village demo “features the part taken from the final game.” In another post, Aniel said the publisher mentioned plans to host an additional Resident Evil showcase event. No details have been provided on this subject, but apparently future showcases will revolve around both the RE Village and the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Information about the next demo is still lacking, so it’s promising to hear that it includes gameplay from the final version of RE Village. The Maiden’s demo provided a great mood, but its status as a technical showcase meant that players couldn’t get a feel for the momentary gameplay. As a result, fans are eager to navigate longer demos that should arrive in the not too distant future, given the imminent release of horror titles.

The 2017 Resident Evil 7 sequel, RE Village, repositions Ethan Winters and his wife Mia at the heart of the inclusive story. Based on their experience, they find themselves once again caught up in a horrifying net.

Resident Evil Village will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S platforms on May 7th.

