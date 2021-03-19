OnePlus CEO announced that there is a third cheap phone called the OnePlus 9R





The third phone in the upcoming OnePlus 9 series was confirmed by the company’s CEO in an interview with News18 (via Android Police). The announcement, made just five days before the full launch of OnePlus 9 and 9Pro, confirms rumors that OnePlus will also announce cheaper phones in addition to its new flagship. But so far, the phone has only been confirmed to come to India.

In an interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said he wants to go even further than OnePlus Nord when it comes to the technology and design it includes. Depending on how closely you follow OnePlus, you might remember Nord as a mid-range phone available in Europe and India, or as a low-priced phone released in the United States. It’s not yet clear what part of the price-to-performance spectrum OnePlus is targeting, but some of Raus’s comments indicate that it could be near the end of the midrange.

We expect gaming phones to be out-of-the-box with the latest and greatest

He says the phone is powered by 5G and talks a lot about games related to 9R, and the company wants the phone to provide a fast and smooth experience for heavy gameplay. A smooth experience and a smooth scrolling reference suggest that OnePlus probably includes a display above 90Hz, similar to modern low-priced phones. When it comes to game focus, it may be more marketing focus than hardware.

It is rumored that the 9R is equipped with the Snapdragon 865. This was last year’s processor, and gaming phones are usually expected to have the latest and greatest chips. For example, ROG Phone 5 has a Snapdragon 888, up to 18 GB of RAM, and a 144Hz screen. None of them are exactly cost-friendly, so OnePluss probably claims to be for heavy gamers.

The rest of the interview sheds light on specific details, Lau doesn’t talk about pricing or availability outside India, but it does tell you what OnePlus thinks about the 9R. The event is just around the corner, so it may not be long before you know for sure. If you’re interested in the high-end 9 and 9 Pro, you can read a summary of pre-announcement information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos