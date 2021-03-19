This clean technology investment is more than just a bubble





The Bill Gates Clean Technology Fund is one of the signs that the industry has matured.

While some people in the United States are once again active in investing in green energy, the new boom will raise concerns about the vibrant clean technology bust that lasted a decade ago. But there is reason to believe that this trend is not a bubble or a mirage.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, investment in clean technology, or renewable energy, as well as other technologies to reduce carbon emissions surged. Initially, the money came primarily from venture capitalists, but then the federal government intervened and began offering cheap loans and subsidies. Then, in 2011, solar maker Solyndra failed brilliantly, causing immeasurable political backlash. And that was just the most noticeable failure. Overall, investors lost about $ 25 billion when the sector collapsed. Money was quickly exhausted. For years, “clean tech” has been a dirty word in venture capitalist conversations.

But the worm turned around and clean technology was back.

Clean Tech is back

Investor interest in green technology has exploded again

Source: Bloomberg

A venture fund led by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates (also invested by Bloomberg News founder Michael R. Bloomberg) has invested billions of dollars. Financing to battery and electric vehicle companies is skyrocketing. And investing in solar and wind energy diminishes everything else.

From others

This raises the fear of another bubble for some people — the fear of repeating history. My colleague Liam Denning believes that a sharp rise in valuations is a clear indicator of highs that we expect to collapse as interest rates rise. Others see investors making the mistakes of 10 years ago.

I’m more optimistic. Investors do experience some ups and downs (already the Wilderhill Clean Energy Index has been significantly revised since early February), but the entire clean tech industry will not experience the same collapse as last time. I’m sure. time.

The most basic reason is that the underlying underlying technology has matured in a way that wasn’t there 10 years ago. In 2009, the levelized cost of energy for solar power was $ 359 per megawatt hour. This is more than four times the cost of electricity from a natural gas plant. By 2019, the price of solar power has dropped to $ 40 per megawatt hour, 28% cheaper than gas. That’s an 89% reduction over 10 years, and there’s no further cost reduction in the future. On the other hand, lithium-ion batteries are also experiencing similar price declines.

An order of magnitude lower cost makes all the difference. First of all, it means that the sun and wind are not dangerous new technologies. Solyndra has failed in trying to sell an innovative new type of solar cell. This turned out to be too high when the cost of a proven design went down. Future investments in solar do not have to bet on difficult technological advances. Batteries may be another story — startups trying to create solid-state batteries have been heavily funded and this will be a real breakthrough. But Tesla Inc. is doing well with the old varieties, so that sector will probably work as well. Venture investment works well when you don’t have to bet on “hard tekno” and many of the clean technologies are no longer difficult.

Second, lower costs of clean energy mean that success does not rely on government intervention. In the early boom, capricious government subsidies were often needed for the success of capital-intensive energy companies. Currently, despite President Joe Biden’s plans to significantly drive investment in clean energy, the market is all making significant investments in renewable energy on its own.

10 years of growth

Annual wind and solar asset finance

Source: Bloomberg NEF

Finally, investors probably learned their lessons. Clean energy itself was never suitable for ventures. The purchase of solar panels and wind turbines is capital intensive due to the high cost in advance. Venture capital tends to focus on large, cheap and small investments. And, rather than the highly differentiated products and new market-creating companies like software, clean power companies are basically all trying to offer the same commoditized products.

This time, venture capitalists are letting large investors handle the construction of solar and wind power, finding other niches where low-cost, differentiated start-ups can add value. For example, solar services, financing, laboratory-grown meat and electric vehicles. Some of those bets will certainly fail, but that’s always the case with private equity. Tesla’s success is now about $ 700 billion in market capitalization, 28 times the amount lost in the clean technology bust, but the old-fashioned that some blockbusters can make up for many small mistakes. Shows the principle of.

In other words, clean technology is in the final stages of the famous Gartner Hype Cycle. This is a pattern that describes the progress of new technologies and business models, starting with rising expectations and then collapsing innovations and finally sustaining them again. Productivity.

Gartner Hype Cycle

Photographer: Jeremy Kemp / Wikimedia Commons

Clean technology busts, such as the 2000 dot-com bust, were an example of investors’ enthusiasm for new technologies that surpassed the technology itself. But in the end, the value of clean technology isn’t questioned, just as few people today question the value of companies like Google and Facebook that were born in the valley of investor enthusiasm. Let’s do it. In Gartner’s words, we have gone through a valley of disillusionment and are now climbing the slopes of enlightenment.

This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Before coming here, it’s in the Bloomberg terminal.

learn more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos