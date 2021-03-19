Facebook wants to read your mind, but it’s not as scary as you might think – BGR





You might say that Facebook is already reading your mind, given the amount of data it collects about your browsing habits and app usage. Facebook’s algorithms may know you better than your friends and family. It’s probably now obsolete, according to a survey a few years ago.

With all that in mind, it’s no surprise to know that Facebook is developing technology to read your mind. But it’s not as scary as you might hear. Facebook isn’t trying to steal your most intimate thoughts with this technology. Instead, we want to read specific neural signals that will help future smart glasses.

Facebook has shown some members of the media’s “mind reading” list device and an augmented reality keyboard that works in conjunction with smart glasses. These features are built into devices such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, eliminating the need for additional controllers.

Facebook already sells VR headsets — the Oculus headset you can see in the image at the top of the page. However, we plan to partner with Luxottica to launch the first AR glasses later this year. CNBC reports that easy-to-read wrist wearables and AR keyboards allow users to replace physical mice and keyboards.

The wrist device reads nerve signals from the brain to the hand when an action command is issued. The challenge is to interpret these signals and translate them into the actions in the VR or AR world that the user experiences while wearing the headset.

A woman flicks her finger to control the user interface. The Facebook device on her wrist “reads” her mind and sends commands to the AR device. Image source: Facebook via YouTube

“In fact, there are brains that are more dedicated to wrist control than any other part of the body. Perhaps twice as many neurons as the neurons that are actually devoted to the mouth for eating and speaking. Controls wrist and hand movements, “Facebook Reality Labs TR Riadon said during the briefing.

Facebook has demonstrated the concept that users can pinch with their fingers to hold and control distantly located virtual AR objects. This kind of interaction is very similar to the computer UI of augmented reality and gesture-based minority reports. Facebook likened the move to a “power” gesture that might be seen in Star Wars.

Facebook also unveiled another set of wearable devices called electromyogram (EMG) wristbands. You can type on any surface, just as you would type on a physical keyboard. The device registers the user’s intent to move certain fingers to convert them into keystrokes.

While these innovations are one of the most exciting things we’ve done on Facebook, we’re not sure if we’ll get out of the prototype stage because mind-reading devices are still in the early stages of development. “It’s hard to predict their timeline,” said Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer. “How these things are ordered in the market when they appear — I don’t have a clear answer. Our focus is on enhancing these technologies.”

Facebook isn’t the only company working on AR and VR technologies, but it’s understandable why they chose to announce these research projects long before the technology supported consumer devices. Unlike Facebook and others, Apple doesn’t talk about the technology it’s still developing. However, Apple has received a lot of attention with unreleased AR and VR devices, and there are constant rumors about Apple’s alleged smart glasses.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg recently explained his vision for AR / VR space, taking a subtle jab at Apple and saying that Facebook wants a better app experience on these devices than smartphones. The company also said it is designing affordable AR and VR devices. The read-minded tech demo in the video below is a more obvious hint that Facebook wants to compete in this area.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

