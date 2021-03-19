Ludwig Ahgren: Twitch Live Stream Subason





Around 2 pm on Sunday, Los Angeles Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren turned on the camera and started streaming. He didn’t stop.

For the past five days, Argren has maintained a nearly constant live stream of his life. He plays video games, chat, cooking, eating and sleeping all on the stream. In the evening, he hosts a movie night with the viewer. Argren lives with five roommates and his girlfriend, some of whom also act as cameras, helping him cook and exercise with him.

He took a shower (wearing shorts) and streamed himself.

These are all part of what is known as Subason on Twitch. A sub-ason is a short period of time during which a streamer performs a particular activity or stunt to get a paid subscription to his channel. Some streamers set numerical goals. For example, when you reach 2,000 new registrants, you can eat spicy food on your camera or play certain games for your fans.

25-year-old Argren has configured Subason to add another 10 seconds to the clock that determines the length of the hell stream for each new subscription. When Ahgren set it up this way, I imagined he was streaming for up to 24 hours, perhaps 48 hours. Five days later, his sub-Ason stream exploded, becoming Twitch’s top stream, driving tens of thousands of new subscriptions every day. Fans are paying to see how long he can go. He has won over 40,000 new subscriptions since he started streaming.

The strangest thing is that every time I wake up, it feels like it’s getting bigger and bigger, Argren said. Last night I slept with 30,000 viewers and 60,000 subscribers. When I woke up, I had 70,000 viewers and 70,000 subscribers.

That’s because the fan army is working overtime to maximize his subscribers while Mr. Argren is asleep. They chat with each other and play YouTube clips and videos to keep the channel interesting. Argren’s name has been trending twice on Twitter last week while he was asleep.

At night, the rest of us will do his content for him, said a 21-year-old college student who passes by Happy Gate and acts as one of Mr. Argren’s moderators. We hope this will last as long as possible and strive to excite everyone and maintain high motivation.

Stephen Siever, 15, a high school student in Georgia, said the flow of sleep was really interesting. Basically what happens is that his mod, which stands for moderator, participates in Discord’s call, they call and talk all the time, and shill from their hearts for the submarine. The idea is that the timer is up while he sleeps.

Sleepstream is popular throughout the Twitch and TikTok pandemics, and fans say they enjoy the late-night pop-up community promoted by Sleepstream. Creators like them because they can literally make money while they sleep.

I fell asleep on the stream last night and became Twitch’s hottest streamer, Argren tweeted Monday. But what on earth is it? Late Monday night, Twitch sent a wish to Ahgren Goodnight from his official Twitter account.

Amazon-owned Twitch since 2014 has skyrocketed in popularity over the past year. The site has already expanded from where gamers can broadcast Fortnite and Call of Duty play to a wider range of platforms, including lifestyle, culinary and political trends. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated its growth as people are trapped in their homes looking for online entertainment.

Erin Wayne, Head of Community and Creator Marketing on Twitch, said streams like Ahgrens are more prevalent on the platform. She said the idea of ​​multiplayer entertainment, where the community can influence the content created by creators, will continue to grow in popularity. People who consume content can have a direct impact and, in some cases, can dictate what happens with the content they consume. It’s inherently Twitch-specific. That’s why I think this kind of marathon and subscriber stream is so popular.

Ahgrens’ stream can be seen as an extension of the creator’s trend to monetize more and more parts of life, from daily decisions about what to eat and wear to who to associate with. .. Streams like him can create deeper connections with fans who see Subason as a collective community experience.

Game reporter Nathan Grayson is on Kotaku, wherever he watches, his stream is up and you can see many familiar faces in chat. I’ve only been running for three days, but it already feels like comfort food.

It was this kind of comfort and connection that attracted him. The content of the stream may not be particularly special, but the fact that all members of this community are watching this very rare event. You can see Ludwig’s life for days. That’s not great for him, but you got so much content from it that you could get together as a community and see this happen.

As a result, a September survey by online lender CashNetUS found that more and more people are able to make a living through streaming on the platform, with the most profitable streamers earning over $ 1 million annually. ..

The growth of Twitchs reflects the overall boom in the gaming industry in 2020. Home orders have been a huge financial success, coupled with the release of a new generation of video game consoles from Microsoft and Sony in November. Gamers spent a record $ 56.9 billion in the United States last year, up 27% from 2019, according to The NPD Group.

Mr. Argren has already created six numbers from his stream, but he advised young fans to take responsibility for their money. I was just telling them, hey, don’t use your stimulus check on me, he said. Before handing out the bread, make sure the bread is correct.

No one knows how long Mr. Argren can go. Other Twitch streamers have been streamed relatively continuously for over 31 days, but Ahgren said things can’t be imagined to reach that point.

He’s traveling a few hours north to visit his girlfriend’s family, so he hopes things are done by then. If not, hell has to figure out how to take his stream to the road. Argren thinks this is a cool and once-in-a-lifetime experience with his stream. I’m a little excited to wake up every day because it never happens again.

Keren Browning contributed to the report.

