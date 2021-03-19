Tech companies need to oppose the new wave of anti-LGBTQ law – TechCrunch





David Edmonson Contributor

David Edmonson is TechNet’s Vice President of State Policy and Government Relations. TechNet is a national network of technology companies that drive the growth of the innovation economy through bipartisan advocacy at the federal and state levels in all 50 states.

American tech companies are competing globally for talented people who can choose where they want to live and where they want to launch their next great startup. As telecommuting and the expansion of technical talent spread across the country, companies have access to more venture capital investment and opportunities. The state needs to develop policies that embrace businesses and welcome entrepreneurs and employees. But too many states are doing the opposite, trying to enact inequality laws that have a negative impact on business.

Several states are currently considering anti-LGBTQ legislation, including Montana, Texas, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, North Dakota, Mississippi, and Alabama. These bills can cause irreparable harm to technicians and their families who are already marginalized and vulnerable to harassment.

Therefore, the technology industry has historically adopted discriminatory state-level legislation that targets workers and their families, is financially responsible, and adversely affects the company’s ability to hire and retain talented and talented employees. You need to be more vigilant.

The anti-LGBTQ bill is not only harmful at the human level, but also economically bad.

Technical employees want to know that they are treated fairly in their daily lives and that they, their colleagues and their families are protected from discrimination. Technology companies also want to do business in states where they can hire talented people to drive innovation. Discriminating laws are a major barrier to that effort.

He states that caring about the growth of the innovation economy should not make it difficult to build institutional barriers to opportunities and convince people to call their state home.

The anti-LGBTQ bill is not only harmful at the human level, but also economically bad. Anti-LGBTQ legislation has a negative impact on travel, tourism and business investment as the state struggles to rebuild its post-pandemic economy.

There is a priority. When North Carolina passed a law banning the use of public toilets by transgender people in 2016, the state cost about $ 630 million in less than a year and 2,000 new people due to a suspension of corporate investment. Jobs have been lost. In Indiana, citing dangerous anti-LGBTQ legislation, the Indianapolis-based Angies List has frozen $ 40 million in job growth for 1,000 people. Visit Indy found that the state lost at least 12 tournaments and $ 60 million in revenue after the bill was passed.

Arizona’s Economic Development Survey has the potential to exceed $ 140 million if meetings and meetings are lost in three years after hostile to LGBTQ people and then passed a bill rejected by the governor. It was estimated that financial damage would occur.

As a result, TechNet, on behalf of its member companies, opposed anti-LGBTQ bills proposed in Montana, New Hampshire, etc., arguing that a welcoming and comprehensive state is now an economic demand for the 21st century. We plan to do so in any state that proposes similar discriminatory legislation.

We recognize the efforts these states have taken to grow the technology sector and make it more competitive in the domestic and global economies, but many companies are looking for talented and well-educated workers. Hire warns that legislators will do things that make it more difficult to compete with.

Businesses and states thrive when they are open to everyone. LGBTQ people are our family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and community leaders. They deserve the same rights and opportunities.

Parliamentarians from Montana, Tennessee, and others are preparing to send a rude anti-LGBTQ bill to the governor shortly for signing. We strongly urge state legislators to reject these extreme proposals to ban the LGBTQ community from fully participating in all aspects of society.

The technology industry continues to take a strong public position against these bills. These bills will do a great deal of damage to our families, our employees, and the communities in which we thrive.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos