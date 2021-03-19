This little DAC upgrades the sound of your smartphone and allows you to use wired headphones





The AK USB-C dual DAC cable is an easy way to upgrade your smartphone’s sound and make it usable … [+] Wired headphones and earphones instead of the Bluetooth version.

Astell & Kern

One of the side effects of removing headphone jacks from many smartphones is the growth of the portable mini DAC market, which allows music lovers to use better earphones and headphones on smartphones without headphone jacks.

Astell & Kern is the latest audio company to attend DAC parties with its own portable high resolution device. The AK USB-C dual DAC cable allows audiophiles to get superior audio quality from their computers and mobile devices on the move. This new DAC joins the A & K line of award-winning portable digital audio players (DAPs) and headphones.

The AK USB-C dual DAC cable is ultra-compact and can improve the acoustic performance of your Android smartphone, Windows 10 PC, tablet PC, or macOS computer. And now that so many smartphones may not have a headphone jack and may have low-quality audio DACs, many smartphones take full advantage of premium streaming services that deliver high-definition music. I’m just doing the job of doing it. This is the market gap that the AKUSB-C dual DAC cable is trying to fill.

To upgrade audio on your smartphone or computer, users simply plug the dual DAC A & K cable into the device’s USB-C port, connect their headphones to the DAC, and sit down to enjoy high-resolution audio files. ..

At the heart of the AK USB-C DUAL DAC cable is a pair of native DSD256 and a Cirrus Logic CS43198 CRUS Master HIFi DAC that supports playback of high resolution audio up to 32-bit / 384kHz. Deployment of MQA files is not supported, and TIDAL master subscribers should take that fact into account.

To get the most out of the device, Astell & Kern designed a complex, highly integrated circuit that is no larger than a chewing gum pack. This device uses Astell & Kerns custom capacitors. This is the same component that the company uses in its range of high performance digital audio players. Premium capacitors optimize audio circuitry to reduce power fluctuations and provide premium audio performance in a small and convenient format.

The AK USB-C Dual DAC Cable is a small device with a USB-C connector and a jack for a 3.5mm plug.

Astell & Kern

The two Cirrus DACs are paired with a separate analog amplifier designed to provide a warm, clear, distortion-free sound. The amplifier has enough power to drive a variety of high impedance headphones at an output level of 2Vrms.

The DAC cable is custom made and uses a durable 4-core design built to withstand the destruction of life on the road. Reduce signal interference for the cleanest possible audio. Cables made of techno-aramid fiber can block external noise, silver-plated copper is wrapped around a central strand, and copper layers are spirally arranged. Astell & Kerns engineers claim that the extra copper produces a clear, spatial sound, and the individual shielding process blocks distortion and digital and analog signal noise that can occur from the playback device.

The AK USB-C dual DAC cable features the same futuristic angle of light and shadow design used in all Astell & Kerns products. The smooth, polished body has the weight and sturdiness needed for everyday use.

Price and availability: 109 / $ 110/119

Details: www.astellkern.co.uk / www.astellnkern.com

Technical specifications:

Body material: Zinc alloy Body color: Titan DAC: Cirrus Logic CS43198 x 2 Sample rate: PCM: Maximum 32 bits / 384kHz, DSD native: DSD64 (1 bit 2.8MHz), stereo / DSD128 (1 bit 5.6MHz), stereo / DSD256 (1 bit 11.2MHz), stereo input: USB Type-C input (for Windows 10, Android smartphones and tablet PCs, macOS) Output: 3.5mm Headphone weight: Approximately. 25g Frequency response: 0.030 (Condition: 20Hz 20kHz) S / N: 118dB @ 1kHz, unbalanced THD + N: 0.0004% @ 1kHz, unbalanced

The AK USB-C dual DAC cable can be used with portable devices as well as laptop and desktop computers.

Astell & Kern

