Kuo: Apple’s mixed reality headset with eye tracking system, iris recognition potential





Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a memo to investors that MacRumors saw tonight that Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will feature an advanced eye-tracking system.

The eye tracking system is equipped with a transmitter and receiver that can detect and analyze eye movement information, and provides users with images and information based on algorithms.

Apple’s line-of-sight tracking system includes a transmitter and receiver. The transmitting side provides one or more different wavelengths of invisible light, and the receiving side detects changes in the invisible light reflected by the eyeball and determines the movement of the eyeball based on the changes.

According to Kuo, most head-mounted devices are operated by handheld controllers that do not provide a smooth user experience. He said that eye-tracking systems like those used by Apple include an intuitive visual experience that interacts seamlessly with the external environment, more intuitive eye movement control, and reduced form computation. I think there is an advantage. Reduced resolution where the user is not looking.

Whether Apple headsets can support iris recognition hasn’t been announced yet, but Kuo says it should be possible based on hardware specifications. If this can be implemented, Kuo hopes that it will be available as a “more intuitive Apple Pay method” when users use the headset.

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard rumors about an eye tracking system. According to the information, the headset has advanced line-of-sight tracking capabilities and more than 12 cameras for tracking hand movements.

Earlier this month, Kuo announced that Apple would release a mixed reality headset in “mid-2022” and then augmented reality glasses in 2025.

Earlier rumors have shown that headsets, like other mixed reality headsets on the market, offer both VR / AR capabilities. The headset includes Sony’s Micro-OLED display, which offers a “see-through AR experience” and a VR experience.

Bloomberg states that headsets will be “almost virtual reality devices” that provide a 3D environment for games, watching videos, and communicating. AR functionality will be limited and Apple will include a powerful processor to handle gaming functionality.

Headsets are expected to be “portable” and lighter than other headphone VR devices on the market, but at a premium price, they can cost around $ 1,000 in the United States.

