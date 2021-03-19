Lightning may have given the early Earth the boost it needed to sustain life-Technology News, Firstpost





Agence France-Presse-Presse March 19, 2021 10:07:36 AM

According to a new study on Tuesday, lightning strikes may have provided enough phosphorus to the primordial Earth to support the emergence of life, providing another explanation of how the organism was born. Phosphorus, as we know it, is an important component of life, forming the basic cellular structure and the double helix of DNA and RNA. On the early Earth billions of years ago, most of the available phosphorus was trapped in insoluble minerals. However, one mineral, schreibersite, is highly reactive and produces phosphorus, which can form organic molecules.

Since most Schreibersites on Earth are derived from meteorites, the emergence of life here has long been thought to be linked to the arrival of extraterrestrial rocks. However, schreibersite is also found in glass-like rocks formed by lightning strikes on certain clay-rich soils.

Researchers in the United States and the United Kingdom used state-of-the-art imaging technology to analyze the amount of phosphorus-giving minerals formed by each lightning strike.

They then estimated how many Schreibersites could have been created over decades before and before and after the emergence of life on Earth about 3.5 billion years ago.

“Early lightning strikes on Earth could have reduced a significant amount of phosphorus,” Benjamin Hess, principal research author at Yale University’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, told AFP. “And I think our results support this hypothesis by integrating the best of our knowledge of the state of the early Earth.”

Hess and his colleagues, who write for Nature Communications, estimated that lightning strikes could have produced 110 to 11,000 kilograms of phosphorus annually.

Using early Earth climate simulations, they began to reduce meteorite strikes after the moon was formed 4.5 billion years ago, but lightning strikes were due to phosphorus production about 3.5 billion years ago. He said he had exceeded space rock.

Its timing is consistent with the origin of life.

Hess said the study did not completely downplay meteorites as another source of life-giving phosphorus.

“The effects of meteors in the early days of life are far less than thought 10 years ago,” he said. “But I don’t think our job is to compete with meteorites as a source of phosphorus. The more sources we have, the better.”

He said he wanted to know if lightning strikes would produce trace amounts of phosphorus on other planets where meteor strikes are rare.

“The effects of meteors diminish over time, but at least on Earth, lightning is relatively constant over time,” Hess added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos