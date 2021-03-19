The company suggests that the Realme X9 Pro could soon be available in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G.





Realme has announced a “new flagship” teaser with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said in a tweet that this would be the first Realme smartphone with this processor, without revealing the name of the device.Also read-Confirm the CEO of the company, Realme Narzo 30, which will be released in both 4G and 5G variations

As a reminder, Sheth also tweeted in January about the Realme X-series smartphones with MediaTek Dimensity 1200. It was speculated that the Realme X9 Pro, the successor to the Realme X7 series, would come with a chipset.Read More-Realme C25 will be available on March 23: Here’s what we know so far:

“By introducing the latest #realme flagship on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor, we’re delivering yet another Tech Trendsetting Leap, which will be the first realme smartphone with this powerful processor,” Sheth said recently. It is stated in the tweet of.Read again-Realme GT captures AnTuTu score manipulation and is banned for 3 months

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 is a flagship chipset based on 6nm processor technology and supports 5G. RealmeX9Pro was recently discovered on the certification site TENAA (via Mukul Sharma) with model number RMX3116.

Introducing the latest #realme flagship with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor enables yet another Tech Trendsetting Leap. This will be the first realm smartphone with this powerful processor! #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/83Z5V8GQtf

Madhav108MP (@ MadhavSheth1) March 18, 2021

The list also reveals that smartphones will feature a 6.55-inch FHD + display, under-display fingerprint sensor, Android 11 OS, and 65W fast charging. Apart from this, the TENAA image suggests a dual curve screen and a rectangular rear camera module. The smartphone gets the “Dare to Leap” brand along with Sheth’s tweet using the same hashtag.

Meanwhile, the company is preparing for the launch of the Realme 8 Series in India on March 24th. The company announces two smartphones in the series, Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. The device can already be pre-ordered on Flipkart and Realme.com until March 22nd. Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro can be pre-booked with a prepayment of Rs 1,080.

The company has already confirmed that the Realme 8 Pro is equipped with a 108-megapixel quad rear camera sensor and supports 50W fast charging. In addition, Realme 8 comes with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup on the back. The mobile phone has acquired the “Dare to Leap” brand and is equipped with a punched-hole selfie camera.







