The data shows how many Google Play developers pay a 30% higher fee after a policy change – TechCrunch





Google announced this week that it will reduce fees charged to Android app developers publishing on the Google Play Marketplace, following a similar move by Apple last year aimed at fending off antitrust claims. According to Google’s own estimates, 99% of developers selling goods and services are the result of a move to reduce 30% commissions to 15% for the first $ 1 million they earn. We expect the fees to be cut in half. Today, the data shared by App Annie helps further explain the distribution of revenue on the Google Play Store and how it compares to Apple’s counterparts.

According to App Annie, the majority of Google Play publishers (97.9%) are eligible for this reduced fee as they spend less than $ 1 million annually in 2020. However, it’s worth noting that Google implements the new policy differently than Apple does. This is to reduce the “first” $ 1 million commission on annual revenue, not the threshold that triggers an increase in commission to $ 1 million. As Apple does. This means that more developers may benefit from Google’s policy changes.

It’s interesting to see how few developers need to worry about higher commission rates across Google Play. According to the data, the majority earn very little from paid downloads, in-app purchases, or subscription offerings. This is a continuing trend for Android apps, and in fact reflects Android’s traction in emerging markets where consumers don’t spend too much on apps, and many developers are advertising in addition to in-app purchases. I rely on it to make money.

According to App Annie, 85,381 Google Play developers in 2020 spent less than $ 100,000 in consumer spending. 3,404 generated $ 500,000 from $ 100,000.

Only 568 developers began to approach $ 1 million, with consumer spending in 2020 ranging from $ 500,000 to $ 750,000. Since then, only 359 developers have earned $ 750,000 up to the first $ 1 million.

Very few groups actually saw a 30% commission applied as part of their sales.

Only 215 developers saw consumer spending between $ 1 million and $ 1.25 million. Only 512 developers earned between $ 1.25 million and $ 2 million. And there’s the most profitable group, with 1,308 developers making more than $ 2 million in 2020.

This distribution pattern, with the largest group of developers producing for less than $ 100,000 and market slivers pulling in larger numbers, including brackets over $ 2 million, is similar to Apple’s App Store in 2020. I did. But for Apple, we see more developers. Make a decent income with less than $ 1 million brackets other than Google Play.

These charts also reflect why Apple decided to charge high fees to developers who earn more than $ 1 million. Apple is just getting more and more developers qualifying for earning more than $ 1 million a year. (On iOS, 3,611 developers make over $ 1 million on the App Store, while on Google Play there are 2,035 developers).

In other words, these policy changes helped allow the majority of mobile app developers to bring back more money, giving Apple and Google market power over the “small”. It provides a good way to show regulators that they are not. Man. “

For example, according to App Annie, publishers who make up to $ 1 million in consumer spending will spend 2020 on Google Play, even though 94% of Google Play apps offer some in-app purchase mechanism. It accounts for only 5% of the total.

But in the end, the new policy will have far less impact on the revenue that the platform itself draws in through fees. However, Google’s rules make it simpler and fairer for developers looking to grow their business beyond the $ 1 million threshold.

