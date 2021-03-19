Intel Xe HPG Discrete Gaming Graphics Card May Debut Next Week





Intel has long sought to convince both users and manufacturers that graphics technology is everything they need, but when it comes to games and graphics-intensive applications, the spill has always been flat. It wasn’t until the latest Intel Xe graphics architecture that the claim actually finally began to make any promises. That said, Intel’s new graphics technology still lacks one important market, but it may change next week when chip makers finally announce an Intel XeHPG discrete graphics card specifically made for gaming. ..

Basically, the company’s 12th generation graphics architecture, Intel Xe, introduced a new brand of GPU. This certainly showed more muscle than any of the previous Intel Iris chips. The technology also targeted integrated GPUs such as the Intel Iris Xe MAX for laptops, but the company’s first discrete graphics card received a lot of attention and fanfare. That said, these graphics cards based on the DG1 GPU are now available for sale only by system builders as part of a pre-built PC. Many consumers, especially gamers, have been waiting for the company’s first commercial GPU.

It may appear as Intel Xe HPG (short for High-Performance Graphics), which was teased back in 2020. This GPU is aimed at enthusiasts, with integrated Xe-LP, server Xe-HPC, and large-scale computing Xe-HPC. Unlike the already available versions of Intel Xe-LP, this is specially created to meet the needs of the game.

Intel hasn’t promised a date to announce this XeHPG, but a scavenger hunt discovered by Wccftech suggests that an important event is scheduled for March 26th at 9am PST. I will. It’s not yet clear if it’s an actual announcement or an announcement. However, on schedule, Intel also started promoting GPUs using video teasers.

The details of the Inte Xe HPG “DG2” remain slim, except for the DDR6 memory that Intel itself confirmed last year. A recent leak suggested that the card had 512 execution units, 4,096 cores, and 12GB of DDR6 video memory. However, this may only apply to a single graphics card, as Intel plans to launch a full line of graphics cards covering different layers.

