iPhone 13 Wish List: What Apple Needs to Make the Next Call Successful

Every year at this time of year, there are more and more rumors about the next iPhone, and 2021 is no exception. The iPhone 12 family is five months old, but there’s already a lot of leaks and speculation about the next iPhone (sometimes called the iPhone 13). I gathered the latest and most persistent rumors and understood what the iPhone 13 needed. To be successful.

Oh, iPhone 13? I don’t know what the next iPhone will be called. It could be an iPhone 12S or an “iPhone” like the 4th generation iPad. Will it be iPhone 21 in 2021? For simplicity, we’ll call it iPhone 13 because it comes after 12.

And for clarity, these are rumors and leaks. There’s nothing certain about it until Apple officially announces it. Some of these rumors are from last week, others are months or years old, and continue to rise back in relevance.

The next iPhone will have a larger battery and may have a longer battery life.

Patrick Holland / CNET iPhone 13 battery may be large

The first rumor is that the iPhone 13’s battery will get bigger. The battery life of the iPhone 12 is good. During use, both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro lasted for a day without any problems. In a battery test that played loop video in airplane mode, the 12 Pro lasted 15 hours and 56 minutes, and the iPhone 12 lasted 17 hours and 14 minutes.

But it’s far from the best battery life I’ve ever seen. The Samsung Galaxy S21 with a 4,500mAh battery lasted 18 hours and 3 minutes in the same test. The Galaxy S21 Ultra and its 5,000mAh battery lasted 22 hours and 57 minutes. And both of these phones have high refresh rate displays that can put additional strain on the battery.

Apple never reveals the capacity of the battery in the iPhone, but sites like iFixIt, which sells battery replacement kits, say the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro use a 2,815mAh battery. Shown. The great thing is that Apple gets a lot of life from its small battery, just with the efficiency of the A-series processor and iOS.

Now imagine applying these efficiencies to a larger physical battery. This is a rumor that I am true and think I need the next iPhone. So who doesn’t want better battery life?

The next iPhone is rumored to have a high refresh rate screen, which could be a precursor to making Apple Arcade games look even better.

Patrick Holland / CNET Pro Motion may appear on iPhone 13 screen

Since 2017, the iPad Pro has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Currently the panel is an LCD, but there are rumors that the iPhone 13 has a high refresh rate OLED. For years, many of us wanted to see this feature on the iPhone. There are many phones in different price ranges with high refresh rate screens, such as the $ 300 OnePlus Nord N10 5G with a 90Hz display. The new $ 800 Galaxy S21 and the $ 1,200 S21 Ultra each have a 120Hz display. Last week, Asus launched the ROG Phone 5 with a 144Hz screen. And earlier this week, the RedMagic 6 phone was announced with a 165Hz screen. For comparison, the iPhone 12 has a 60Hz screen.

Why do you need a high refresh rate? Simply put, everything looks good. Aside from its radical generalization, animations and graphics look sharper, motion blur is reduced, and games (especially those designed for high refresh rate screens) look more immersive and vibrant. .. Think about how great a 120Hz Apple Arcade game is.

The next iPhone will need a 120Hz screen, but at least the “Pro” model will. This is another “Pro” feature that helps distinguish between regular and mini versions of high-end iPhone Pro models.

If you have an iPhone without a port, could something like the iPad Pro’s smart connector contacts be the way to charge it?

Patrick Holland / CNET The following iPhones may not have ports

There are rumors that the iPhone 13 doesn’t have a Lightning port. Since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 in 2016, people have speculated that Apple will one day make a completely portless phone. In December, credible rumors spread Ming Chi Kuo claimed that Apple would release the iPhone in 2021 without a port.

Apple’s launch of MagSafe charging on the iPhone 12 makes it easier to imagine such a port-free future. However, in its current format, MagSafe charges best at 15 watts. Compare it to the 20 watt charge you get with a lighting-to-USB-C cable and a wall charger. OnePlus has a wireless charger called the Warp Charge 30, which can charge at 30 watts.

Not only does the next version of MagSafe need to be more powerful to be a reasonable alternative to physical charging cables, but Apple will solve some of the data sharing that Lightning Port currently offers. You also need to. Perhaps Apple wants 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and its U1 ultra-wideband chips to be an alternative to those data sharing? Or is there a version of MagSafe with a Lightning port dongle? who knows?

Apple can incorporate something like the “smart connector” found on the current iPad Pro into the next iPhone. The iPad Pro’s USB-C port has received all the attention, but there are three flat metal contacts on the back of the iPad. When you use the Magic Keyboard accessory on your iPad Pro, it connects to your iPad via a smart connector and magnet. You can also plug the USB-C cable into the side of the Magic Keyboard to charge your iPad Pro. Most days during the pandemic, I used a magic keyboard to charge my iPad via a smart connector.

I think the next iPhone will charge the “Smart Mag Safe”. Even if this rumor is true, at least for now, removing the last iPhone port isn’t something Apple needs to do.

Rumor has it that the new camera hardware spans all four iPhone 13 models, and the regular Pro model has a camera equivalent to the ProMax version.

Patrick Holland / CNET New Cameras May Appear on Next iPhone

The biggest features and the biggest rumors revolve around the iPhone camera. And there are many rumors pointing out that sensor-based stabilization is widely adopted throughout the new lens, new camera sensor, and iPhone lineup.

The iPhone 12 Pro now has the same selfie, wide and ultra-wide cameras as the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. The Pro has a 2x telephoto camera, which is different from the 2.5x camera on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro may have a large sensor for wide cameras. This rumor does not indicate if it will be exactly the same as that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, larger sensors can incorporate sensor-based stabilization. It is currently only available on iPhone 12 Pro Max models.

The iPhone 13 Pro is rumored to get the same or similar telephoto camera as the 13 Pro Max. In other words, the next regular “Pro” model is closer to the ProMax model. This year, the 12 Pro and 12 Pro are very similar.

There are some rumors about the new ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 (yes, there are already rumors about the next iPhone!) The 13 ultra-wide cameras have the potential to get better low light performance and faster aperture. There is a lens. Currently, ultra-wide lenses are f2.4, but newer lenses could be f1.8, which certainly helps improve low light performance.

When it comes to camera hardware, iPhone 13, especially regular Pro models, can use these rumored upgrades.

An in-screen fingerprint scanner may solve the iPhone Face ID issue.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Touch ID may return to iPhone

iPhone 13 may get a fingerprint reader under the display. Since the first Android smartphones had an in-screen fingerprint reader, people speculated that the Touch ID sensor under the display would be a way to reduce frustration when using Face ID (this). Was before the pandemic created the face mask). Everyday things).

Currently, Android smartphones have two types of in-screen fingerprint sensors. Phones such as the OnePlus 8T and Motorola Edge Plus have an optical in-screen sensor. Next, there is Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint reader on phones such as the Galaxy S21 series.

If the iPhone 13 has an in-screen fingerprint reader, it’s unclear if it will replace or add to Face ID. Rumors also suggest that, along with Apple’s 2019 patent illustration, you can unlock your iPhone with a fingerprint touch anywhere on the screen instead of a single sensor position on your Android phone.

If Apple could get ultrasonic sensors in terms of reliability, ease of use, and reliability, like the old-fashioned Touch ID sensors found on the iPhone SE, it’s not hard to imagine them on the iPhone. Also, if Touch ID is paired with Face ID, there are more ways to protect and access your phone. Taking alternative biometric security measures is a requirement for the iPhone.

The iPhone 13 may have a video version of portrait mode.

Sarah Tew / CNET iPhone 13 can shoot portrait mode video

The following iPhones can record video in portrait mode. You may be familiar with portrait mode, which allows you to take pictures and give the artist a blurry background. The idea is to recreate what a large sensor in a mirrorless or DSLR camera can do with a high-speed aperture lens. On iPhone, portrait mode is limited to photos only. But now there are some Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy line, that can record portrait mode video (or live focus video) that blurs the background while keeping the subject in focus. In my experience, the results are very haphazard.

It’s exciting to think about what Apple can do with portrait mode video, and how Apple handles all the processing needed to separate the foreground and artistically blur the background. Rumor has it that the depth of field (the amount of blurred background) can be changed after the video has already been shot. It’s especially cool if it also includes the look of Apple’s portrait lights and the ability to change them after the fact. It’s as fun as portrait mode video, but it’s not what the iPhone needs.

The Pixel 4 was the first smartphone to hide its astrophotography capabilities in nightsight mode. Capture such Milky Way shots using calculated photos and long capture times.

Google iPhone 13 may get better with astrophotography

The last rumor I want to emphasize is another camera feature. iPhone 13 may get better astrophotography mode. You can now attach your iPhone to a tripod and, in the darkest conditions, extend your night mode capture up to 30 seconds. You can take decent pictures of the starry sky under the right sky and weather. But when you look at what Google Pixel can do from an astrophotography perspective, there are still many requests for the iPhone.

If this rumor is true, astrophotography is still active in night mode, but can you extend the time by more than 30 seconds or use computational photography to capture better night sky and moon? This could be another feature that only exists on the “Pro” model, as Apple Pro Raw is currently doing. This is definitely not a feature you need, but it’s useful to have.

For more information on the following iPhones, see the iPhone 13 Rumor Summary.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

