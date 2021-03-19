Moto G10 Power Mobile Review – Big Battery on a Small Budget





The Moto G10 Power was launched in India at a price of 9,999. The main highlights of this device are the almost in-stock Android experience and the huge 6,000mAh battery. This device is located in the budget segment, Realme Narzo 30a and Redmi 9 Prime. If you’re looking for a low-cost device, check out the Moto G10 Power review. MotoG10Power is the latest low-priced product from Motorola of India. Like other Motorola devices, the Moto G10 Power offers an almost in-stock Android experience, without the bloatwear and ads you’d normally find on low-cost devices.

However, a clean, close-to-stock Android experience isn’t the main selling point of the Moto G10 Power. It’s battery life. Combining an affordable smartphone that consumes less power with a large 6,000mAh battery will ultimately result in a smartphone that refuses to die for days.

But is that enough? Is really long battery life the only thing Moto G10 Power is good at? Find out in a detailed review of Motorola’s latest smartphones.

Moto G10 Power Price and Stock Status

The Moto G10 Power is priced at 9,999 and is available in Aurora Gray and Breeze Blue colors from Flipkart.

In this price range, the Moto G10 Power competes with the following phones:

PhonePriceXiaomi Redmi 9 Prime9,499Realme Narzo 30a8,999Vivo Y12s9,990 Design, build quality, display Moto G10 Power Rounak Jain Like the midrange brother Moto G30, the Moto G10 Power has a thick design. It’s not bad in itself, and it’s not bad to use, but there are slim mobile phones on the market that are easy to carry around. The main reason, of course, is the large 6,000mAh battery. There’s a curve on the side of the phone to make it easier to hold the device, but it’s a thick phone and you can’t escape the fact that it weighs 220 grams. MotoG10PowerRounakJain Another area of ​​Motorola could have done a better job with the design of the back of the phone. There is a texture on the back, but it is a bit unattractive due to the choice of shade.

But apart from that, the phone is sturdy and easy to hold. Like the G30, this phone feels like it’s made like a tank. This is not always the case with modern phones.

Moto G10 Power Rounak Jain The Moto G10 Power has a 6.5-inch HD + resolution display. Brightness levels below 100% are bright enough, but brightness below 60% is too dull for normal indoor use. Also, I had a little trouble trying to use my mobile phone in a place exposed to direct sunlight. SoftwareIt works on stock Android with little bloatware. This is one of the highlights of the device, as most devices in this range have a custom UI and some apps are preloaded.

The built-in Motorola app allows you to customize your phone with respect to themes, color schemes and icon shapes. You can also enable up to 6 different gestures to quickly access your camera, turn on your flashlight, and unlock your phone.

If you need an affordable phone that’s flooded with ads and bloatware, the Moto G10 Power should be on the list.

Performance and battery life

The Moto G10 Power is running the Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Internal storage can be expanded using a microSD card.

Frankly, the Moto G10 Power isn’t the smoothest phone in this price range. A non-bloating operating system is an advantage, but it does not completely make up for the power shortage. Switching apps, clicking on photos, and scrolling can test your patience, but again, there’s not much you can expect from an entry-level phone.

The highlight of the phone is its huge 6,000mAh battery, which shines in real life. The phone simply refused to die, and in our usage it lasted for more than two days in modest usage. CameraMoto G10 Power The Rounak JainMoto G10 Power features a rear quad camera setup with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. I have a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra wide camera, and two 2MP cameras. The Rounak Jain Daylight photo was fine, but when taken with the primary 48MP camera, the colors were surprisingly lighter than the 8MP ultra wide camera. ..

Overall, the camera is repairable, but don’t write anything.

verdict

The Moto G10 Power is for those looking for a smartphone with amazing battery life, no ads or bloating, and less than 10,000. It makes those things right, and everything beyond that is an additional bonus.

Sure, it may not be the snappy, smoothest phone in this segment, but it’s one of the longest-lasting phones in the competition.

