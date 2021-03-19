Nokia X20 and Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and 6GB RAM on Geekbench list





Nokia is working on the launch of three new smartphones, including the Nokia G10, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. The company is already planning an event on April 8th at 8:30 pm (3 pm GMT) and will announce these three mobile phones. Over the past few days, thanks to a list of benchmarks and certification, some leaks have revealed details of these devices. Currently, with the latest development, Nokia X20 smartphones are appearing in the Geekbench database. The Geekbench list reviews some of the hardware specifications provided by the Nokia X20.

Nokia X20 found on Geekbench

Looking at the details revealed by Geekbench, we can see that the Nokia X20 will be powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, as previously rumored. The device ships with 6GB of RAM and can run Android 11 out of the box. The Nokia X20 will have 128GB of internal storage. The phone can be started with the blue and sand color options. Other details of this device, such as display size, camera configuration, design aspects, and battery capacity, are unknown at this time.

According to past leaks, the Nokia X20 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost around € 349 (Rs30,204) at launch. Currently, there is no detail as to whether the phone will be offered with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage options. As far as the Nokia X10 specifications are concerned, it is said to have the Snapdragon 4805G chipset. Your smartphone may have 6GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. May be available with white and green color options. Given the leaked price of the Nokia X10, it could sell for around 300 euros, which is equivalent to 26,100 rupees.

In some of the related news, I saw the Nokia G10 appear on Geekbench a few days ago. The Nokia G10 will be equipped with a 6.38-inch HD + display with an aspect ratio of 19: 9. Internally, smartphones can be powered by the OctaCore MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. This device is expected to be available with 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage options. Like the Nokia X20, the X10 is supposed to run Android 11 out of the box.

The G10 is rumored to sport an aqua camera setup that may include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone is said to have 16 megapixel selfies. According to a Nokia PowerUser report, the Nokia G10 with 3GB of RAM + 32GB of storage can cost around Rs. 11,999. Currently, there are no pricing details for the Nokia G10 4GB RAM model.

