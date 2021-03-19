Lenovo designed Barnes & Noble NOOK tablet coming next week





There are many e-readers these days, some of which already have colored e-ink displays, but Amazon’s Kindle is still a popular name in the market. But once upon a time, the Kindle shared its best spot with NOOK from Barnes & Noble. The latter has long disappeared into the background, but hasn’t counted down yet. In the latest words, the old B & N is back on the scene. This time, I’m using a NOOK tablet created by an unexpected new partner.

Like Amazon’s Kindle and Fire devices, B & N’s NOOK covers two types of reading gadgets. Old-fashioned NOOK is a simple and simple ebook reader with an e-paper display. However, there are also NOOK tablets, which are technically Android tablets with a special UI designed around reading.

It’s not 100% clear yet, but the new device coming out next week could be one of the latter, especially because it’s designed at Lenovo. The latter has experience with E Ink screens, as seen on some of the pretty quirky yoga convertible laptops. However, the company is more familiar with creating cheaper Android tablets than designing E Ink readers.

This news, shared with The Verge, is arguably unexpected given the state of the company’s hardware products. The last Nook Tablet was launched in 2018, and the latest generation NOOK GlowLightPlus e-reader has been out of stock since last year. However, according to Nook Susan McCulloch’s senior director of B & N, it’s more of a “very strong sales” result than the company going out of business.

It’s also interesting to see what Lenovo brings to the table. The company’s Android tablet is often overlooked, but it offers interesting features, especially when combined with accessories that can turn a slate into an Alexa smart home hub. With the exception of the general “next week”, the date of Barnes & Noble’s surprise announcement has yet to be revealed.

