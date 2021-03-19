Try these apps on sleep days around the world.





Every year, World Sleep Day is celebrated as an awareness-raising event to promote the importance of healthy and good sleep around the globe. With the support of the World Sleep Society, a US-based non-profit organization, the World Sleep Day is held every Friday, before the equinox, on the first day of spring, when the sun crosses the Earth’s equator directly. March 19th of this year is the 14th World Sleep Day.

A recent Mint Lounge article featured the findings of the annual Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) 2021 published by sleep and home solutions company Wakefit. The findings show that since the 2020 survey, the number of people in countries sleeping by 10 pm has increased by 100%. This new report is based on data from 16,000 respondents between the ages of 16 and 45.

However, sleep deprivation continues to be a problem for many people around the world. The covid-19 pandemic only made things worse. According to the recently published Philips 2021 Global Sleep Survey, 70% said they were experiencing one or more new sleep challenges, based on interviews with more than 13,000 respondents in 13 countries. ..

Thankfully, technology can interfere with sleep (using your smartphone in bed just before you fall asleep), but there are certain apps designed to improve your sleep. Let’s take a look at some of them.

The sleep cycle displays data about your sleep status in the form of a sleep graph. (Courtesy: Sleep cycle)

Sleep cycle

This is one of the best sleep tracking apps available at the moment. Sleep Cycle uses sound analysis to identify your sleep state (light, deep, or REM), track your movements in bed, and end in the desired alarm time wake-up phase (default set to 30 minutes). to hold. The app uses two different detection modes, a microphone built into the phone and an accelerometer to analyze your sleep movements. It awakens you during your lightest sleep stages, and it feels like resting and awakening naturally. Data about your sleep status is displayed in the form of a sleep graph.

Available for iOS and Android

sleep

Listening to white noise, soothing and soothing sounds have recently become one of the most popular ways to prepare your body for a good night’s sleep. Slumber features a rich audio library specially designed to guide you to calm and sleep peacefully, including stories, meditations, soundscapes and music. It’s one of the most popular sleep apps ever on the App Store. According to the app’s official website, the techniques used in Slumber, such as guided imagery, visualization, and ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response), are recommended by major sleep organizations such as the National Sleep Foundation.

Available for iOS and Android

Pillows also have an extensive collection of relaxing sounds for a good night’s rest.

pillow

Pillow is a handy app for Apple devices that works with your Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad. The app uses voice recording and heart rate analysis to track your sleep patterns and wake you up when you’re in the lightest sleep phase possible. Apart from the interesting power-up options, the pillow also features relaxing meditation and musical sounds for a good night’s rest. The app’s data analysis system can also compare sleep quality and other sleep indicators to steps, weight, caffeine consumption, and more.

Available on iOS

