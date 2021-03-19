Starbreeze signs a € 50 million Payday 3 deal with Koch Media





Starbreeze has signed a € 50 million co-publishing agreement with Koch Media for Payday 3, which will be available in 2023.

The estimated value of € 50 million in the contract covers both project development and international marketing. This includes at least 18 months of post-release content and marketing support.

According to Starbreeze, the partnership with Koch means that Payday 3 is fully funded and will be available on PC and console in 2023.

In addition to ensuring continued development, Star Breeze CEO Tobias Sjogren said in a statement, “In addition to ensuring continued development, the deal will ensure the global release of Payday 3 and marketing activities throughout the game’s life cycle. “. “We have a strong foundation for a successful launch of Payday 3.”

The deal is close to guaranteeing the release of Payday 3 and is an important coup for Sjogren, who took over as CEO of the company last October.

After years of financial turmoil approaching bankruptcy due to a series of massive investments and product launch failures, Swedish publishers have become almost entirely dependent on revenue from Payday 2.

On the 2020 calendar, Starbreeze generated revenues of SEK 118 million (€ 11.6 million). Of that amount, 111.5 million kronor (11 million euros) was generated by Payday IP. That’s close to 95% of the company’s total sales. Development of the 2013 title was discontinued, but resumed in October 2019 as the company’s economically viable options were narrowed.

Starbreeze is the owner of Payday IP. So far, this series has been installed 28 million times.

