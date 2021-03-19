Toddlers with a screen time of 1 hour or more are more likely to have behavioral problems





Toddlers’ widespread use of electronic media such as game consoles, mobile phones and tablets is associated with increased emotional and behavioral problems by age 5, a new study published online in the journal BMJ Open warns doing.

A study entitled “Relationship between High-Dose Electronic Media Use in 5-year-olds and Their Psychosocial Symptoms: Cohort Study” found hyperactivity, lack of concentration, lack of attention, connection and formation of friendships. Impact on young children due to the problem of spending more than an hour of screen time each day.

Researchers believe that gadgets can significantly reduce social and emotional development by reducing the amount of time children spend reading, playing, and interacting with their families and other children of the same age. I am.

Excessive use of e-media leading to friendship problems

Janet Nilanen, research lead author and social scientist at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare in Helsinki, said children’s electronic media usage patterns based on the CHILD-SLEEP study, which monitored children’s health and psychological well-being. Said that there is a long-term risk. 699 children from birth to 5 years old.

The researchers evaluated the amount of screening time for 18-month and 5-year-old children. MailOnline reported that they found that 18-month-old children spent an average of 32 minutes a day on screen time increased to an average of 114 minutes a day by the age of five.

In addition, researchers say that nearly 25% of 18-month-old participants use electronic media for more than an hour a day, but by the age of five, there was a 95% increase. About 67% of 5-year-olds watch TV shows for more than an hour a day, while one in ten spends the same amount of time playing games.

The recommended time should not exceed 60 minutes of daily use of electronic media. The study showed that an extension of the 18-month-old screening period was associated with a 59% increased risk of developing peer relationships by age 5. Excessive games at age 5 are associated with an increased risk of hyperactivity.

In addition, too many television shows were associated with increased attention and concentration problems, hyperactivity, impulsivity, and other behavioral and emotional problems. However, the researchers said their study did not show a causal link between screening time and behavioral problems, the BMJ reported.

How to limit your child’s usage time

According to the New York Times, there are some basic parenting guidelines for establishing basic rules for screen time. The first is to aim for a balanced diet-like balance. You have time for gadgets, but you don’t sacrifice physical activity or connections with people in the real world.

The second is that parents become role models for their children. Children tend to mimic their parents’ behavior and may feel the need to compete with the device to get their attention. That said, set boundaries between work and family time and use the media the way your kids want to use it.

Finally, by setting the rules as a family, making the use of electronic media devices a family issue. Parents need to be involved in their child’s technical experience and coordinate their approach to all children. One method may work for one, but not for the other child.

