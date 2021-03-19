Game Inbox: Zelda: Is Breath of the Wild 2 the Launch Game for Switch Pro?





Successful duo Like everyone else, I was very impressed with the Zelda: Breath of the Wild demo running in 8K using ray tracing. I know the Switch Pro couldn’t look this good, but I’m excited about the possibility that Nintendo is playing with some modern technology. Also, I think the sequel to Breath of the Wild will be the launch game.

please think about it. SwitchPro has been rumored for years, and sequels have probably been developed for that long. Nintendo knows how well the first game worked as the original Switch activation game. The obvious thing is to try to reproduce it. In addition, the original didn’t work very well with standard switches, so it’s no wonder you want to take things even further with new hardware.

I admit the illness entirely in some circumstances, but I think it’s quite possible that it’s true. There is no doubt that the Switch Pro is genuine. Even if the timing is accidental, the game and console seem to match perfectly. I’m pretty optimistic that the next Nintendo Direct isn’t the usual disappointment, but better than expected. Roady

It’s fascinating to see big hitter Microsoft increasing pressure on Sony with the Game Pass this month. Enough for them to fight back in a sudden free game, such things don’t really match what the Game Pass is currently established.

It seems to me that Sony wants to get over the next few months and start developing monopoly so that it can make a difference. I like the look of Returnal, but no one knows if it will be a big hit. My gut tells me it won’t be, whether it’s good or not.

So the first blockbuster is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This is definitely impressive in terms of graphics, but I’m not sure if it really lags older gamers. Nintendo didn’t seem to appeal to me yet, but overall it’s a bit uncomfortable.

Then, as far as we know, it’s probably the safest hit overall, Horizon Forbidden West, and probably Sony’s big Christmas game. But why is it more compelling to buy a console than a game pass? I have to say that’s not certain, especially not 70 years old. Some may not want to admit it, but I think Microsoft has the upper hand here.Pinky

Second I thought I would write to say how much Id enjoys Othercide. I think I actually bought it a while back and well described this game even though I was a big fan of turn-based games like Darkest Dungeon and XCOM, but I think it I couldn’t enter. However, I took a few days off from work, checked the library, and decided to start over. I love how you have to be tactical, it’s such a punishing game if you mess up.

The art style probably depends on my personal taste, but I think it looks good. I’ve been a bit slumped in the game lately, but think mainly. A replay of a game I went to until I died, which I don’t like the look of recent games. There are a lot of games I gave up for some reason, and now it’s a fun experience to prove my mistakes, so I think I’ll spend some time with some of them.Liam

GC: We agree, we say it’s a great little game and I don’t really like art design.

Big Push I may not remember, did Microsoft try to hit the Japanese market at the beginning of the Xbox 360 generation with Lost Odyssey, Lost Odyssey, and Blue Dragon? I remember Microsoft despising the first Xbox and then signing up for Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of the original FINAL FANTASY game.

Inevitably, Xbox 360 sales remain negligible, and after this attempt Microsoft may have decided to focus on the markets they know, or at least think they can win. .. He_who_runs_away (PSN ID)

GC: It was certainly the most collaborative effort in Japan. The most obvious problem is that none of those games were particularly good.

The Netflix Model Streaming / Subscription Service requires you to be able to digitally play your purchased games locally on your console or PC. Or via streaming on your phone, tablet, or PC.

As far as I know, no service can do both. There are hundreds of games in different libraries, but you can’t stream them when you need them unless they’re also included in your subscription service.Chris Herd organizing game companies

GC: At this point, most services follow the Netflix model, so the streaming content isn’t really. However, GeForce Now uses a virtual computer that can play existing games.

Plan Changes Didn’t Bethesda say Starfield was for next-generation consoles and PCs before Microsoft bought them? Perhaps Starfield has become the next-generation first-party dedicated to Microsoft, promising that it won’t exist for a couple of years.

Maybe they shrink it and try to squeeze it on last generation machines. But if it was dedicated to the next generation of first parties, I don’t think too many people would care. Simundo

GC: These comments on first-party monopolies are one of the weirdest things Microsoft has ever made or said. They were already quietly making U-turns in games like Fable and Forza Motorsport, and were convinced that Starfield would be the same.

Lara can claim Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light for free on her PC by following and replying to the laughing Square Enix tweets. Both games are very good, as they were completed on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 respectively. Andrew J.PS: I’m looking forward to the new Life Is Strange game.

Details: Game

Nijerk’s Reaction I don’t know how these free Sony games are causing the reaction to what Microsoft did with the Game Pass last week, but like the PS Plus collection, everything is a bit undercooked. It seems to be the reaction of Nijerk. Half of the games are mostly VR games, good or bad, and Horizon Zero Dawn is pretty old and, as one reader pointed out yesterday, is pretty flawed.

Sony clearly understands that Microsoft is doing things, popular, they have no countermeasures, and to understand why Im wasn’t planning better than ever. I’m having a hard time. They know that the Game Pass will be a big sale on the Xbox many years ago, and they have plenty of time to come up with alternatives they haven’t done.

With the Halo Infinite delay and no Xbox Series X-only signs, it was actually easier to ride than it should be, so I’m not sure what they were expecting. Still, Microsoft has a lot of mind share on the Game Pass anyway.

I remember people stubbornly predicting that Sony wouldn’t have a game pass equivalent. I will bet that it is exactly what happens and that it is a completely unnecessary mistake on their part. Kofey

Inbox too-ransLaraCroft: A journey to the center of the globe. I love the idea (gameplay is closer to the old game, with less genocide than the new game).

GC: Such a good idea will always be disappointing when none of the new games use it. Praise to the reader who came up with it.

I noticed that torne is once again updating the next generation in Japan. Why didn’t the PlayTV adapter or app get software support for PlayStation 4/5 for Freeview Live TV here? K1LLAY

GC: That usually means it wasn’t popular enough to justify further iterations.

Hot Topic of the Week This weekend’s Inbox theme was inspired by reader Newton and what is your first favorite of video games?

Which game do you think has the best first impression, regardless of what’s next? Assuming that the first hour means something (although the sections within that time can be much smaller), which game do you think will get the best start?

What works well for that opening? Is it a presentation, a story hook, or just gameplay? How important is a good start and which good game do you think will not start well?

