Lava revolutionizes e-Education with a variety of student tablets – India Education, Education News India, Education News





Mumbai: Indian mobile phone brand Lava International Limited has announced the launch of its latest student-centric tablet. This series was specially developed to support online education. Price between Rs. Choose from three different screen sizes for this series from 9000 to 15000.

The Lavas e-Education series has three tablets: Magnum XL, Aura and Ivory. All three devices feature large screen sizes, powerful batteries, and excellent audio quality to provide students with an uninterrupted learning experience. Tablets can only be purchased with Flipkart starting today.

The biggest challenge for children and their parents is to effectively integrate current educational needs and technologies for a unified learning experience. We hope that these new products will facilitate development even in this COVID era. Learning can be done easily from home, and features such as a large battery support long learning times without the discomfort of charging the device after each class. Sunil Raina, President and Business Head of Lava International Limited, said:

The Lava Magnum XL comes with a large 10.1-inch screen size and a powerful 6100mAh battery. The screen has a 390 nit bright IPS LCD display that protects your soft eyes while studying online. There is also a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera. The tablet has 32GB of internal storage and can be further expanded up to 256GB. Powered by the MediaTek 2GHz quad-core processor, the Lava Magnum XL is available in dark gray shades and metallic finishes for a stunning unclassified look. The price of the device is 15,499 rupees.

The Lava Aura comes with an 8-inch screen size and a long-lasting 5100mAh battery. The tablet comes with 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The Lava Aura also comes with a metallic finish and a MediaTek 2GHz quad-core processor. The price of the tablet is 12,999 rupees.

The screen size of Lava Ivory is 7 inches. This compact device has a unique textured hairbrush finish on the back. The 16GB internal store and expandable capacity up to 256GB give you the option to store a variety of data files. Due to its convenient size, this tab also doubles as a perfect outdoor companion. The device has a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP Selfie camera, priced at Rs 9499.

Tejinder Singh, head product of Lava International Limited, said the education sector witnessed a major pandemic turmoil. Students suddenly became dependent on their parents’ devices for their classes. This new series of Lava devices is specially designed to meet student requirements and is affordable for parents. At New Age Learning, online education has always been an integral part of the global education system, and these devices are designed to be the perfect companion for your child’s big dreams.

Lava has partnered with EduSaksham to offer a full range of tablets plus free courses * to further support students in online education. This partnership with EduSaksham makes Lava Tablets education-driven, and students can use the device to use this device for everything from online classes to other learning media such as education-oriented YouTube channels and e-books. We can now support form and form learning.

* (Details attached)

