The locally assembled Jeep Wrangler is now available: everything you need to know

Jeep has a strong foothold in India for premium and luxurious SUVs. Starting with the Jeep Compass and followed by the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, the US-based car maker has targeted the country’s most niche car segment. Now, with new investment injected earlier this year, Jeep is all ready to manufacture most of the right-hand drive cars in India.

The brand launched an updated compass last month. You can check the details here. Currently, the locally assembled Wrangler costs Rs 53.90 (in front of the showroom), which is Rs 10 lower than the previously sold CBU version. In the country. Launched in two trims, Unlimited and Rubicon, let’s take a look at what the Wrangler offers.

appearance

On the outside, the Wrangler stands upright and features a distinctive 7-slat front grille with circular LED headlamps on the sides. The front and rear plastic bumpers are practical and house a circular fog lamp and parking sensor. The trapezoidal front fender has an unlimited trim and body color, while both Rubycon have a black color with LED DRL attached. The full frame door is completely removable and the windshield can be dropped flat onto the hood. The 17-inch and 18-inch wheels appear to be able to slide on any surface on the planet. Spare tires are attached to the tailgate, the tail lamps are stacked vertically and have a black bumper like the front.

interior

As sturdy as the Wrangler looks out, the cabin feels equally luxurious and luxurious with the contrasting red leather of the leather seats and dashboard. The 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation. Other highlights include dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable heating ORVM, 8-speaker stereo system, ambient lighting, and 7-inch color MID.

Safety and off-road capabilities

The Unlimited variant features all four disc brakes, hill start and down controls, a tire pressure monitoring system, a full-time four-wheel drive system, and a rugged suspension with gas shocks. If you decide to visit unexplored terrain, you’ll find electronically disconnectable swayers, off-road plus mode, selectable part-time 4×4 transfer cases, and Rubycon with diff locks.

engine

The powertrain remains the same as before. That is, a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine combines 268bhp and 400Nm of torque with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

