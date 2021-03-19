Toddlers looking at the screen for more than an hour a day can have problems





According to scholars, preschoolers should not use screens or electronic media for more than an hour a day (Getty)

New studies suggest that having toddlers play more often on tablets, phones, and game consoles can increase the risk of emotional and behavioral problems when attending school.

Preschoolers who make extensive use of electronic media are more likely to have hyperactivity problems, lack of attention, poor concentration, and relationships with peers at the age of five, according to scholars. Become.

Researchers at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare have stated that increased screening time poses multiple risks to the well-being of children.

A new study published in the journal BMJ Open examined data on about 700 Finnish children.

Parents reported how much time their children spent using electronic media at the age of 18 months and 5 years.

They found that 95% of preschool children spend more than an hour on the screen every day.

According to the World Health Organization, screen time IDs are not recommended for children under the age of two.

Guidance suggests that people between the ages of 2 and 4 shouldn’t have more than an hour of screen time each day, and should have less.

According to a Finnish survey, the average screening time for 5-year-olds was 114 minutes a day.

And for 18-month-olds, that was an average of 32 minutes.

The average screen time for a 5-year-old was 114 minutes a day (Getty)

The authors found that high-level screening of 5-year-olds had multiple psychosocial problems, including attention and concentration problems, hyperactivity and impulsivity, symptoms of emotional internalization and externalization, and behavioral problems. I found that it was related to the risk of.

But as they dig deeper into the information, they find that in five years many television shows increase the risk of some psychosocial problems.

However, they said playing video games was less relevant, but it was related to hyperactivity.

Meanwhile, they found that 18-month-old children, whose screen times were longer than recommended, were later more likely to have peer problems.

However, they said they did not find that high levels of electronic device use at 18 months of age were associated with other issues of later psychosocial well-being.

The authors conclude that: As our results point out, increased screen time poses multiple risks to a child’s psychosocial well-being.

These risk factors accumulate over the long term and can later cause problems with the child’s socio-emotional development.

One possible mechanism to explain the results may be that children spend less time on e-media on constructive activities such as family interaction, reading, and play.

Details: Big Screen and 4K New Nintendo Switch Pro Console Claim Report to be released this year

Details: Farewell to Screen Addiction: How Zoom Course Can Change Your Relationship With Technology in Just Four Weeks

Get the latest news, pleasing stories, analytics and more you need to know

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos