



Intel Xe HPG GPUs may be available next week: 512 executables, 4,096 cores, and 12GB DDR6 (Intel Software YouTube screenshot)

Intel has tried over and over again to convince both users and manufacturers that their GPU technology is everything they need. But when it comes to games and graphics-intensive applications, the company is still flat.

Intel Xe HPG GPU

However, the latest Intel Xe graphics architecture does show some potential that the GPU may show some potential. That said, Intel’s brand new graphics are still lacking a significant market in practice, but this will be the final next week with a new Intel XeHPG discrete GPU specially made for gaming by potential chip makers. May change when announcing to.

Intel Xe is basically the company’s own 12th generation graphics architecture, introduced with a new brand of GPU that was able to show more muscle compared to previous Intel Iris chips. The technology reportedly covered integrated GPUs as well as Intel Iris Xe Max made for laptops, but the company’s own early discrete GPUs were still getting more attention.

Also read: AMD and Intel Processor Comparison 2021: Which is better?

DG1 GPU Intel Xe HPG

According to SlashGear, the graphics card is based on the supposed DG1 GPU and is specially available for sale inside a pre-built PC by system builders. Many consumers, especially gamers, are still waiting for the company’s first commercial GPU.

This could actually come as the next Intel Xe HPG (short for High-Performance Graphics) that was previously teased in 2020. GPUs were targeted by specific enthusiasts and were also intended to be combined with many of the characteristics that come from integrated Xe-LP, other servers Xe-HPC, and large computing Intel Xe-HPC. ..

Intel Xe HPG GPU Specifications

This is different from the current available versions of Intel Xe-LP, which was specially created to meet the gaming needs of the user. Intel hasn’t made any promises yet for a particular date to launch the Intel Xe HPG, but a particular scavenger hunt previously discovered by Wcctech has an important event at 9am on March 26th this year. It actually suggests that it will be announced to PT. ..

Whether it’s the actual final announcement or just another announcement in the next announcement, there’s still no final information on what viewers should expect. Intel has begun promoting the next GPU with Video Teaser on schedule.

The details about the new Intel Xe HPG “DG2” are still pretty slim, except for the new DDR6 memory that Intel confirmed last year. Earlier leaks suggested that the card would also have 512 execution units and 4,096 cores, as well as 12GB of DDR6 video memory.

Related article: Intel Hacking: 20GB of data leaked online, including secret files accessible using password “Intel 123”

This article is owned by TechTimes

Urian Buen Consejo Screenplay Work

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos