One of the most underrated Android features is coming to Chrome





This story was first published on February 25, 2021 on 2021/02/25 4:47 am PST and last updated on March 18, 2021 on 2021/03/18 10:31 am PDT.

Live captions are one of the most underrated features that will appear on Android in a few years. If you are deaf, deaf, noisy, or forget your headphones, the audio from your mobile phone will be automatically transcribed. We’ve known for a long time that Live Caption will also be migrated to Chrome, but you can also activate it using the Chrome 88 flag. And today, Google announced that this feature is now available to everyone.

Live Caption, like Android, automatically transcribes audio from browser tabs and subtitles any audio content you can imagine, including video and audio chat services, and your private Google Photos library. Captions are generated on the device, so no audio goes through additional servers. It also works offline.

Google has confirmed that Live Caption works on Windows, macOS, and Linux. For now it only works in English, but more languages ​​are coming. To enable live captions, you need to go to Chrome Settings from the 3-dot menu (⋮) in the upper right corner and look for it in the accessibility section. Chrome OS support will be “coming soon”, but you can already enable it using the chrome: // flags / # enable-accessibility-live-caption flag.

It’s great to see one of Android’s more innovative features incorporated into more Google products, making life easier for people with hearing and hearing disabilities. Ordinary people can also enjoy this benefit when they are in a noisy environment without headphones or when they need to turn down the volume.

Officially deployed

Google has announced that Live Caption is officially available on Chrome for Desktop. We have updated the coverage accordingly.

