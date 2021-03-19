Lava eyes revived in the tablet segment with the launch of three devices





Following the smartphone, the Indian brand Lava is now aiming to revive the tablet segment with a bunch of new student-centric tablets priced from Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000. The new tablet will be preloaded with content ranging from online classes to YouTube channels and e-books curated by Noida-based ed-tech startup Edu Saksham, which offers content for K12 and competitive exams.

Demand for tablets has grown significantly since the pandemic began, and online learning has been a major driver of this growth. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), the Indian tablet market grew by 14.7% in 2020, with shipments of 2.8 million units after a fourth consecutive year of decline.

The education department has witnessed a great deal of confusion due to the pandemic. In a statement, Lava International Limited’s head product, Tejinder Singh, suddenly students began to rely on their parents’ devices for their classes.

The new series of Lava devices are specially designed to meet student requirements and are affordable for parents, “he added.

The new lineup includes three tablets with three different screen sizes. The largest, the Lava Magnum XL features a 10.1-inch screen IPS LCD screen, a 6,100 mAh high-capacity battery, and a 4G cellular connection. The price is 15,499 rupees. Then there’s the Lava Aura with an 8-inch HD screen, a 5,100 mAh battery, and a 4G connection. The price is 12,999 rupees. The third tablet, Lava Ivory, has a 7-inch HD screen and a 4,100mAh battery. It also supports 4G and is priced at Rs 9,499. All three tablets work with the unspecified MediaTek chipset.

According to IDC, the $ 100- $ 200 segment accounted for more than half of total tablet shipments in 2020. Tablets with a screen size of 10.1 inches are the most in demand throughout the year, accounting for 33% of total shipments.

Unlike smartphones, the Indian tablet market is not dominated by Chinese brands. Lenovo and Huawei are only the top five brands. Apple, Samsung and the Indian company iBall are the three other top tablet distributors in India.

Lava still has a long way to go, but the brand has a lot of potential. In addition to planning to raise Rs 140 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2021, the brand has one of the largest manufacturing facilities in India. They recently completed a bulk order for US-based telco AT & T, which wanted to procure unbranded mobile phones with data subscriptions in the United States.

