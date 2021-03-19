Dell, Microsoft, Google and other technology companies are joining the initiative to address the issue of e-waste-Technology News, Firstpost





Agence France-Presse-Presse March 19, 2021 15:03:36

Leading technology companies such as Dell, Microsoft and Google are joining a new initiative aimed at building a circular economy of electronics by 2030 amid growing alertness to the proliferation of e-waste problems around the world. did. E-auto parts, combined with the short lifespan of many high-tech products, have made e-waste the fastest growing waste on the planet.

According to the United Nations, more than 50 million tonnes of e-waste were discarded in 2019, most of which eventually turned into landfills and scrap piles.

These products include gold, silver, copper, platinum and the highly acclaimed rare earth metals.

Only 17% of products are recycled, and the United Nations estimates that more than $ 55 billion (€ 50 billion) of valuable material is wasted each year.

In the meantime, more must be mined to create new products, creating fears of the environment and human rights.

A new initiative led by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and the World Economic Forum outlines a vision of how the industry will break this habit.

However, the group warns that this is only the first step and does not include financial commitment or firm goals.

Participating companies include Cisco, Dell Technologies, Glencore, Google, KPMG International, Microsoft, Sims Limited and Vodafone.

“We can’t continue to think we can produce as many products as we need without thinking about what will happen at the end of life,” said Brendan Edgerton of WBCSD. “Everything you have prepared” is included, he added. ..

Ideas range from designing products to make precious metals easier to extract to creating “ecolabel” systems, but Edgerton says the first step is more modest and what the circular economy looks like. Said to come up with a common idea.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure that when one company is moving in one direction, another isn’t moving in the other direction with the same goals,” he told AFP. It was.

Dell states that half of the materials used will be “recyclable or recyclable” by 2030.

“But as an industry, we need to act faster,” said Michael Murphy, Dell’s Vice President of Product Development Engineering.

Apple said in another announcement in October that the latest iPhones will be manufactured using fully recycled rare earth materials.

“New normal”

According to WEF’s James Pennington, more than half of all IT sector emissions come from equipment and data center use, and the rest comes from production.

“One of the key ways to reduce these emissions and reach our Net Zero goal is a more cyclical economy: product reuse, recycling and extended lifespan,” he said. It was.

According to a briefing from the European Environment Agency last year, a survey of smartphones, TVs, washing machines and vacuum cleaners found that their lifespan was more than two years shorter than the designed or desired lifespan.

In Europe alone, there are nearly 700 million old “hibernate” mobile phones, worth about 14,920 tonnes of gold, silver, copper, palladium, cobalt and lithium, worth more than a billion euros.

While stronger waste regulations are important, Pennington said more specialized recycling facilities are needed to handle huge amounts of e-waste.

There are also concerns about creating incentives without guaranteeing that the product will actually be recycled, especially after the illegal dumping of household plastics in Southeast Asia has caused serious pollution.

Ecolabel ideas already under consideration in Europe could help people choose green electric, but Edgerton needs the recycling principle to be a “new common sense” to make a difference. Said.

“In order for this to be the scale we really need, it needs to be available to everyday consumers. It can’t be an upper class option to check the green box, otherwise. , I’m in a situation where it isn’t. It’s too different from today. “

